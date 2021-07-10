Blacksburg native and Virginia Tech grad Ian Ho achieves Olympic dream

Ho competed for Hong Kong later in 2019 at the World University Games and the world championships.

But in December 2019, the Hong Kong amateur swimming association ruled that swimmers needed to live in Hong Kong for a year to represent Hong Kong at the 2020 Olympics. Ho hoped that if he could make the Olympic standard, the association might change its mind.

Ho planned to swim in an April 2020 meet in Hong Kong to try to make the standard.

But on March 17, 2020, Hong Kong announced that in two days, because of the coronavirus pandemic, it would start requiring anyone flying to Hong Kong to quarantine for two weeks upon arriving there.

Ho feared that spending two weeks quarantined, out of the pool, would leave him in no shape to shine at that April meet. So he flew to Hong Kong on March 18, getting there before the policy took effect.

The April meet was canceled because of the pandemic, but Ho has been in Hong Kong ever since March 18, 2020.

On March 24, 2020, the Olympics were postponed for a year because of the pandemic.

Ho would no longer need to lobby the association to waive its one-year residency rule. He decided to remain in Hong Kong and fulfill that requirement.