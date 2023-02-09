BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team boasts wins over Virginia, Duke and North Carolina this season.

But the Hokies have been unable to beat ACC also-ran Boston College.

They couldn't do it in Massachusetts in December. And they couldn't do it at Cassell Coliseum on Wednesday night.

They couldn't do it when BC center Quinten Post missed the first meeting with a foot injury. And they certainly couldn't do it Wednesday night, when Post had 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Boston College fended off the Hokies 82-76 on Wednesday to sweep the regular-season series.

Why is Tech such a good matchup for BC?

"I was wondering that myself, too, honestly," Post said after the game. "For some reason, we match up pretty well against them. I think we're pretty similar teams, the way we play. … For some reason, we've just had the edge in the matchup."

BC (12-13, 6-8 ACC) beat Tech (14-10, 4-9) for the fifth straight time, including a 70-65 overtime win on Dec. 21.

If Tech winds up being an NCAA Tournament bystander this year, its two losses to BC will be a big reason for its absence from the field. They are the two worst losses on Tech's resume, according to the NCAA's NET rankings.

BC entered Wednesday ranked only No. 188 in the NET, so Tech's loss at BC is considered a Quad 3 defeat (because it was a road loss to a team currently ranked No. 136-240) and Wednesday's loss is a Quad 4 defeat (because it was a home loss to a team currently ranked No. 161 or worse).

"I've seen us be really good," Tech coach Mike Young said. "It's got to be night in, night out."

Thursday marked only the second time BC has scored at least 80 points in a game this season. The Eagles scored 30 points in the paint.

"We struggled to guard them," Tech center Grant Basile said. "They scored way too many points on us in the paint.

"We weren't as locked in defensively as we needed to be."

The 7-foot, 250-pound Post, in his second season at BC after transferring from Mississippi State, was 9 of 14 from the field and 3 of 3 from 3-point range.

"Post is a different animal," Young said. "He's a load and we couldn't slow him down."

"He's a skilled big," Basile said. "When you can shoot and he's obviously 7 feet tall, it makes it tough to guard."

Post, who is from the Netherlands, scored 16 points in the first half.

"The biggest thing for their defense is the pick-and-roll. They really struggle in guarding the late rolls," Post said. "Grinding them on offense, we tried to really do that. Especially in the first half, we did a great job of getting [the ball] from side to side to side."

BC, which had 24 assists on 29 baskets, shot 49.2% from the field and 50% from 3-point range.

"We wanted to move them, spread them out," BC coach Earl Grant said.

Tech was so worried about Post inside that its defense was vulnerable to outside shots. BC made a season-high 12 3-pointers.

"We're trying to offer as much help as we can through the post," Young said. "We never could get the matchup right. And back on the perimeter it comes and they made some shots that they haven't made over the course of the year."

BC starting guard Jaeden Zackery left the game in the first half because of a leg injury. But freshman guard Chas Kelley III had a career-high 17 points and a career-high four 3-pointers off the bench.

"Stay ready for the moment. That's what I've been telling myself this season, and today it showed," Kelley said.

Basile scored a career-high 33 points for Tech.

"Hate that we negated such an effort with not playing our best basketball," Young said.

The Hokies shot just 31.3% from 3-point territory (10 of 32).

"We just tried to be physical, try to … be there so they can put it on the floor and not get rhythm 3s," Grant said. "Our guys did a good job fighting and just being there on the catch."

Tech's guards struggled. Sean Pedulla was 4 of 13 from the field, including 3 of 9 from 3-point range. Hunter Cattoor was just 2 of 10 from the field, including 2 of 9 from 3-point range.

"[The plan was to] take away the 3 ball," Kelley said. "Force them to put it on the ground and … finish over our bigs."

"With Pedulla … it was really on the scouting report — try to get him into the paint," Post said. "Let him see me, [Devin] McGlockton, [T.J.] Bickertsaff. Wall up."

Young said Pedulla and Cattoor took "great shots."

"Didn't seem to have their same pop," Young said. "Consequently, … that affected our defense, too. And that can't happen. You're going to have some nights when you don't shoot it as well, but you've got to continue to do the right things and rely on your habits defensively. And we didn't do that."

Tech guard MJ Collins was scoreless in 28 minutes. He was 0 of 1 from the field. Collins wore a protective face mask for the first time after being struck in the face twice last week. He had a tooth dislodged at Miami and was hit on the nose against Virginia.

BC outrebounded Tech 40-30.

"Not acceptable," Young said. "We're just behind some plays because of Post and what we're trying to do to him. A couple of missed box-outs."

"They kicked our ass on the boards," Basile said.