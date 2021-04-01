Boston College beats No. 13 Virginia Tech in baseball

Tech starter Peyton Alford (1-2) took the loss Thursday. He allowed six runs, four hits and six walks while striking out five in two-plus innings.

"A lot of fastballs just not finding the [strike] zone," Alford said. "Off-speed wasn't really there. Definitely a frustrating day."

Alford, a fifth-year senior, was supposed to have concluded his Tech career last season. But the NCAA Division I Council granted all 2020 Division I spring-sports athletes an extra year of eligibility after the 2020 spring season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. So he returned to Tech and is pursuing a master's degree.

"When we got the opportunity to come back, I was ecstatic," Alford said. "It was a pretty easy decision because it kind of got taken away from us a little bit and I wanted to finish on the right note."

BC jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first inning and led the rest of the way. Brian Dempsey walked and advanced to second on a balk. He stole third and scored on catcher Dayne Leonard's errant throw to third on the stolen-base attempt.

The Eagles extended the lead to 4-0 in the second inning, when the wind made it hard for Tech fielders.