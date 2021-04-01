Boston College beats No. 13 Virginia Tech in baseball

BLACKSBURG — Last weekend, the Virginia Tech baseball team swept a series with nationally ranked Pittsburgh.
There will be no such sweep of unranked Boston College this week.
The Eagles cruised to a 7-3 win over 13th-ranked Virginia Tech on a cold, windy Thursday afternoon in the opener of a three-game series.
Tech (13-9, 9-7) is 6-3 on the road this season, including two wins at Miami and three at Pitt, but just 7-6 at English Field.
"For whatever reason, we're playing better on the road right now," said Tech's Kevin Madden, who had a double and a solo homer on Thursday. "We just have to have … better preparation for these home games."
BC (13-11, 4-9 ACC) banged out 11 hits.
The Hokies also had 11 hits, including two solo homers. But clutch hits were hard to come by.
"We kind of just scattered our hits," Madden said.
The Hokies, who cracked the Baseball America Top 25 last month for the first time since 2013, are looking to win their fourth ACC series of the season.
"Everyone's kind of more focused, hyperfocused, towards winning," said Madden, a sophomore in his third season in the program. "We talk about it all the time, building in Blacksburg and turning the program around."
Tech starter Peyton Alford (1-2) took the loss Thursday. He allowed six runs, four hits and six walks while striking out five in two-plus innings.
"A lot of fastballs just not finding the [strike] zone," Alford said. "Off-speed wasn't really there. Definitely a frustrating day."
Alford, a fifth-year senior, was supposed to have concluded his Tech career last season. But the NCAA Division I Council granted all 2020 Division I spring-sports athletes an extra year of eligibility after the 2020 spring season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. So he returned to Tech and is pursuing a master's degree.
"When we got the opportunity to come back, I was ecstatic," Alford said. "It was a pretty easy decision because it kind of got taken away from us a little bit and I wanted to finish on the right note."
BC jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first inning and led the rest of the way. Brian Dempsey walked and advanced to second on a balk. He stole third and scored on catcher Dayne Leonard's errant throw to third on the stolen-base attempt.
The Eagles extended the lead to 4-0 in the second inning, when the wind made it hard for Tech fielders.
After Dempsey and Sal Frelick walked with two outs, Cody Morissette hit a bloop RBI double that dropped in left field. Luke Gold then hit a bloop two-RBI single that dropped in right center.
"Those [bloop hits] hurt," Alford said. "You never like to see those happen, but at the same time you understand because the flags are ripping behind you. It was tough for the defenders behind me."
The Eagles extended the lead to 6-0 in the top of the third.
After allowing a walk and a single, Alford was pulled in favor of reliever Ryan Okuda. One out later, Dante Baldelli hit an RBI single and Dempsey hit an RBI grounder.
Down 7-3, the Hokies stranded two runners in the eighth and two in the ninth.
BC starter Mason Pelio (3-3), who is rated the No. 80 major league draft prospect in the nation by Baseball America, got the win. He allowed three runs, eight hits and two walks while striking out five in 6 2/3 innings.
Okuda struck out nine batters in 6 2/3 innings of relief for Tech. He allowed one run, seven hits and one walk.
Baldelli had three hits and one RBI for BC. Jack Hurley had two hits, including a solo homer, for Tech.