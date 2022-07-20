Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec had 50% of his normal grip strength in win over Virginia Tech last year

CHARLOTTE — Boston College coach Jeff Hafley revealed a surprising tidbit at the ACC Kickoff on Wednesday about last year’s 17-3 win over Virginia Tech.

According to Hafley, starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec played the game with only 50% of his normal grip strength.

Oh, and he didn’t really practice leading up to the game either.

Jurkovec got the surprise start against the Hokies after missing six straight games with a broken bone in his throwing hand. Boston College’s training staff expected Jurkovec to miss the rest of the season, and told Halfey as much.

“He wasn’t supposed to come back,” Hafley said. “But the Friday before (playing Virginia Tech) the doctors told me could be cleared to practice and play. The bone was healed, and he could not hurt it anymore, but he would be at about 50% grip strength.”

That wasn’t an estimate either.

The trainers compared measurement’s of Jurkovec’s grip strength from when he was healthy to numbers after his cast came off.

“The doctor has a grip machine,” Jurkovec said. “With the hand being immobilized for awhile, the joint suffered from it. The bone was fully healthy, but the joint didn’t have any motion.”

Hafley’s initial plan was to give Jurkovec additional time to heal with the goal of getting him back on the field for the final game or two, but Jurkovec had other ideas having watched Boston College lose four straight during a stretch where the offense only managed 40 points.

“Phil said I want to play this week, and when Phil looks at you in the eye and says that, it’s hard to say no,” Hafley said.

With the game against Virginia Tech scheduled for a Friday night, Jurkovec participated in two practices that week.

“Phil is crazy,” Boston College receiver Zay Flowers said. “He will do the unexpected. I wasn’t surprised he came back. I started clapping, I was pumping my fist, smiling, happy.”

Boston College announced Jurkovec would be in the starting lineup 40 minutes before kickoff, but Hafley went into the game unsure of what to expect of his quarterback.

“I think that week so fast,” Hafley said. “He was limited, but I think we only learned that as we watched him.”

On the first drive, Jurkovec underthrew a ball down the sideline intended for tight end Joey Luchetti while rolling to his right that was intercepted by Dorian Strong. He left another pass short in the second quarter that was almost picked off by Tae Daley.

“He couldn’t really drive the ball, his touch passes were better, he couldn’t catch and get rid of it very quick,” Hafley said.

Jurkovec relied on his elusiveness to stay out of trouble and eventually get Boston College’s offense on track. He finished the game with nine carries for 65 yards with a rushing touchdown that came on a diving 8-yard carry late in the first quarter.

“We weren’t going to run him the whole time, we didn’t want him to take shot after shot, but he does what he does,” Hafley said. “He extended plays, he made people miss.”

Jurkovec hit Zay Flowers for a 46-yard gain across midfield coming out of halftime to set up the game’s only other touchdown.

The injured Jurkovec, who ended up 7 of 13 for 112 yards, outperformed Virginia Tech’s quarterback duo. Backup Knox Kadum played for much of the game in place of an injured Braxton Burmeister, and they combined for 73 passing yards, the fewest of former coach Justin Fuente’s entire tenure.

It was also the first time since 2014 that Tech didn’t score a touchdown.

The disappointing loss left a reeling Virginia Tech in a somber mood while Boston College celebrated the victory with a dance party in the locker room.

“We all danced,” Flowers said, laughing.