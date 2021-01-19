 Skip to main content
Boston College-Virginia Tech men's basketball game postponed
breaking

BC

Boston College men's basketball coach Jim Christian and his team will not be visiting Virginia Tech on Wednesday as scheduled.

 The Roanoke Times/file 2020

The ACC announced Tuesday that the Virginia Tech men's basketball team's home game Wednesday against Boston College has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing and quarantining in the BC program.

The game was set to air on the ACC Network.

The 16th-ranked Hokies will now be idle until a Saturday visit to Syracuse.

So now neither Tech nor Virginia will be in action Wednesday. Virginia's home game Wednesday against North Carolina State had been postponed Sunday because of COVID-19 issues in the State program.

Even though the Hokies and Cavaliers now have a mutual open date, the teams will not be playing each other on Wednesday, according to a Tech source who asked to remain anonymous. UVa is already set to play Georgia Tech on Saturday and Syracuse on Monday, so it would not be fair to ask UVa to play a third game in that six-day span, said the source.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

