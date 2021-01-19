Boston College-Virginia Tech men's basketball game postponed

The ACC announced Tuesday that the Virginia Tech men's basketball team's home game Wednesday against Boston College has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing and quarantining in the BC program.

The game was set to air on the ACC Network.

The 16th-ranked Hokies will now be idle until a Saturday visit to Syracuse.

So now neither Tech nor Virginia will be in action Wednesday. Virginia's home game Wednesday against North Carolina State had been postponed Sunday because of COVID-19 issues in the State program.

Even though the Hokies and Cavaliers now have a mutual open date, the teams will not be playing each other on Wednesday, according to a Tech source who asked to remain anonymous. UVa is already set to play Georgia Tech on Saturday and Syracuse on Monday, so it would not be fair to ask UVa to play a third game in that six-day span, said the source.

