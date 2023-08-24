Brady Kirtner is not leaving the New River Valley after all.

Kirtner, a Virginia Tech reliever who graduated from Christiansburg High School, was chosen by the New York Mets in the 12th round of last month’s Major League Baseball draft.

But Kirtner said Thursday that he turned down the Mets’ offer of a $167,500 signing bonus to return to the Hokies.

“It was a good offer and it was hard to turn down — turning down my dream to wait a year,” Kirtner said in a phone interview. “It was the most difficult decision I’ve ever made in my life.”

Kirtner, who resumed taking classes at Virginia Tech this week, was the only one of the Hokies’ five draft picks last month who did not turn pro.

Kirtner, who made 23 relief appearances as a third-year sophomore last season, was the 366th overall pick in the 20-round draft.

He had told The Roanoke Times last month after being drafted that if the negotiations with the Mets went well, he wanted to turn pro and not return to the Hokies.

But he wound up deciding he would be better off rejoining the Hokies and trying to boost his draft stock next spring.

“Having another year to really focus on development here [will help],” he said Thursday. “And I’ll be a year closer [to graduating] — will almost have my degree.

“So I just felt it was in my best interest of my future [pro] playing career to have another year under my belt.

“[After] sitting down with my family and thinking to myself what the best option was for me to obviously have the most successful playing career that I could have in professional baseball, the longer I thought about it, it made me lean towards coming back to school for one more year.”

Kirtner, who will turn 22 years old in November, said he considered signing with the Mets so he could start working his way up the minor-league ladder and perhaps reach Class AA ball by next summer.

But Kirtner, who has two years of college eligibility remaining, hopes to do so well next spring that he is drafted in the top 10 rounds next summer. He hopes to reap an even bigger signing bonus than the Mets offered him.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Kirtner hopes he can boost his stock by hitting the weight room and adding about 10 pounds.

“My main improvement needs to come in the weight room,” he said. “I need to put on [weight] so I can maintain velocity and maintain my longevity out there on the mound.”

He hopes to become a starter or long reliever for the Hokies.

Kirtner was 1-1 with a 4.62 ERA, 36 strikeouts and 15 walks in 25 1/3 innings in his 23 appearances last season.

“Logging more innings throughout [the 2024 season] will play a big [draft] factor because I’ve only thrown around 41 career innings in these past two years after I redshirted,” he said. “Show I can throw longer and throw harder.”

He averaged 93 mph on his fastball last season, when he threw as hard as 96 mph. He threw his curveball 82-86 mph.

Kirtner was 8-1 with a 1.56 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 58 innings as a Christiansburg junior in 2019, earning Timesland pitcher of the year honors. He verbally committed to Tech that spring, reaping a scholarship offer. He did not get to have a senior season in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He was redshirted for developmental reasons as a Tech freshman in 2021. He was 1-0 with a 7.31 ERA, 21 strikeouts and nine walks in 16 innings as a redshirt freshman in 2022, when the Hokies advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals. He made 18 relief appearances that year.

Kirtner decided last month to reject the Mets and return to the Hokies, but neither he nor Tech ever announced his return. Kirtner, who did not play summer-league ball this year, said his Tech scholarship was still available for him once he made his decision.

