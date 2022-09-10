Brent Pry earns 1st Virginia Tech win as defense sparkles

BLACKSBURG — The home debut went significantly better for Brent Pry and his team.

Virginia Tech’s first-year coach earned his maiden victory on Saturday night, as a stout defense keyed a 27-10 win over Boston College in front of a sellout crowd at rain-soaked Lane Stadium.

The Hokies (1-1) built an early 17-0 lead in bouncing back from their 20-17 loss at Old Dominion last week. They played a much cleaner game in the process, going from 15 penalties for 106 yards against ODU to five flags for 25 yards on Saturday. Quarterback Grant Wells slashed his interceptions from four last week to zero in this one.

Wells wasn't spectacular overall, but he made clutch throws after BC cut the deficit to 17-10 with 5:38 left in third quarter. The Marshall transfer led a 10-play, 78-yard scoring drive that restored Tech's two-touchdown advantage.

Keshawn King and Jalen Holston scored rushing touchdowns for Tech, which also got a 2-yard scoring strike from Wells to Kaleb Smith. But it was the other side of the ball that laid the groundwork for this win.

Defensive end TyJuan Garbutt led a rapacious defense that held Boston College (0-2) without a first down for almost two quarters. The Eagles averaged a lowly 2.6 yards per play overall.

The Hokies, who were a 2.5-point betting favorite, delivered a vintage defensive performance in the first half. Boston College managed just 54 yards on 33 plays, as Tech swarmed to the ball and tackled with precision — both in the open field and at close quarters.

That was the lowest yardage total allowed by the Hokies in a first half in three years.

BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec repeatedly found himself under pressure. Garbutt was particularly menacing to him, registering three quarterback hurries in the first half alone.

Defense set up Tech’s first score early in the game. On BC’s second play from scrimmage, Tech cornerback Armani Chatman picked off a Jurkovec pass near the sideline and returned it 31 yards to the BC 14. Jalen Holston barreled into the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 1 to give the Hokies a quick 7-0 lead.

Tech extended its lead to 10-0 just before the first quarter’s end, as William Ross booted a 49-yard field goal.

On Tech’s next series, running back Keshawn King broke free for a career-long 65-yard touchdown run, pressing the advantage to 17-0 and sending the Lane Stadium crowd of 65,632 into a frenzy.

The Eagles didn’t register a first down until their final drive of the first half. Wide receiver Zay Flowers ran for seven yards on a second-and-5 with 4:08 left in the second quarter to move the chains for the first time.

A semblance of offensive flow followed. BC punctuated that 16-play, 65-yard drive with a 30-yard field goal by Radford High School graduate Connor Lytton, cutting the Tech lead to 17-3 just before intermission.