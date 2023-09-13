Future ACC member Stanford is not good in football, as evidenced by last weekend’s lopsided loss to Southern Cal.

The Cardinal is not a big deal in men’s basketball, either.

But in many other sports, Stanford is a national power.

Just ask Britney Anderson. The Blacksburg High School and Virginia Tech graduate spent the past three seasons as an assistant women’s basketball coach at the northern California school.

“There’s a sense [at Stanford] of elite athletes across the board, from swimming and diving to gymnastics. It’s just different because everybody’s competing for a national championship in their sport,” Anderson said in a phone interview. “There’s a sense of ... the drive that it takes to get to that point.

“You feel it. But then you also see it with trophies and different things around the building. You see trophies everywhere — especially when your office overlooks the Home of Champions [a Stanford athletics museum].

“It’s a different feel ... I haven’t really had anywhere else.”

Stanford is the alma mater of such acclaimed athletes as golfing great Tiger Woods, Olympic gold medalist gymnast Kerri Strug and Olympic gold medalist swimmers Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel.

It can make for an eye-opening campus stroll.

“You see Olympians swimming at the pool,” Anderson said. “[I was] seeing Katie Ledecky swim at the pool. … [I] saw Simone Manuel as well.

“You walk by the pool and they’re swimming in the pool. It’s just the norm.”

Anderson stepped down as a Virginia Tech assistant women’s basketball coach in 2020 to join Tara VanDerveer’s staff at Stanford. Anderson helped Stanford win the 2021 NCAA title.

Anderson left Stanford in April to become an assistant at Illinois. She said she wanted to experience the Big Ten and was tired of being so far away from her family.

But her years at Stanford gave her insight into an academically prestigious school that will be joining the ACC next summer (along with California and SMU).

“At Stanford, they have … a very unique draw when it comes to the athletic ability of the student-athletes but also the academic requirements to get into the university,” Anderson said. “So the pool that are you recruiting from is very different from the rest of the country.

“But what is appealing to anybody that’s getting recruited [to] Stanford is you have the best of both worlds. You have the academic aspect — you’re getting a very sought-after degree — but you’re also a part of an athletic department that has done a lot of winning.”

Stanford won the Learfield Directors’ Cup as the top overall athletic program in Division I for the 2022-23 school year. Stanford won NCAA team titles in men’s gymnastics, women’s rowing and women’s water polo in that school year. The school year also saw Stanford reach the Women’s College World Series in softball, advance to the NCAA semifinals in women’s golf and women’s tennis and finish third at the NCAAs in women’s swimming and diving and men’s outdoor track and field.

Stanford has won 26 of the last 29 Cups that have been awarded. Under the Cup system, points are awarded for how teams do in the NCAAs (or, in FBS football, for finishing in the Top 25 of the final coaches poll or by making a bowl).

Anderson was shocked two weeks ago when ACC presidents voted to add Stanford, Cal and SMU. She has also been shocked at how quickly the Pacific 12 has become a league on life support.

Beginning next year, the ACC will stretch from coast to coast. That means more travel for athletes.

“The mental health of student-athletes is something that people have brought up. It’s something I’ve thought about as well because [Stanford athletes will be] traveling to the East Coast to play games. And that can be a lot,” Anderson said. “I made the trip... to see family as often as I could; I just know the travel can be a hike.

“But I think it’s something they’ll navigate and figure out and be able to handle as time goes on. It’s just a new routine, a pattern they have to get used to.”

The Stanford women’s basketball team made the Final Four in 2022 and lost in the second round of the NCAAs last season. VanDerveer, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, is the all-time winningest coach in women’s basketball with 1,186 victories.

So when Stanford comes aboard, the ACC will be an even tougher league in women’s basketball.

“They bring a different type of style of play to the conference,” Anderson said of Stanford. “They’ve been known to have bigger teams as far as length, and taller teams.”

Vanderveer has led Stanford to three NCAA titles.

“She figures out ways to win games,” Anderson said.

The Stanford athletic program has won 134 NCAA team championships, tops in Division I. Fifty-eight of those titles have come since 2020.

How do so many Stanford teams thrive despite the academic challenges at the school?

“Their student-athletes have a drive … of excellence that comes with them being athletically talented but then also comes with the level of degree they’re wanting to achieve,” Anderson said.

Those teams also benefit from plenty of financial support.

“We didn’t struggle. We didn’t go without,” Anderson said of the women’s basketball program. “The athletes are very well taken care of, as well as the staff.”