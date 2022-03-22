Brock Hoffman finds progress in the pain readying for Virginia Tech's pro day

Editor’s note: The Roanoke Times is following former Virginia Tech center Brock Hoffman as he goes through the NFL Draft process. Click here for Part 1 of the series.

Former Virginia Tech offensive lineman Brock Hoffman spoke from the heart.

He ignored the notes he wrote on his iPhone while flying to Detroit for his grandfather’s funeral and told the large gathering of family and friends in attendance at Adat Shalom Memorial Park what “Papa” Joel Hoffman meant to him.

Hoffman recounted his grandfather visiting him as a freshman at Coastal Carolina during the speech.

The two stayed up late into the night watching old boxing matches on HBO on-demand. His grandfather’s passion for boxing was a young Brock Hoffman’s early window into the triumphs and tribulations professional athletes faced.

Years later Hoffman would face plenty adversity of his own.

Brock’s mother Stephanie was diagnosed with an acoustic neuroma in early 2017 that required invasive surgery to remove. He transferred to Virginia Tech in order to be closer to his family after that, and the whole ordeal became national news when the NCAA denied his waiver (and multiple appeals) for immediate eligibility.

It was his grandfather’s oft-stated saying — “There’s men, and there’s HOFF-men” — that helped him get through those challenging moments. Hoffman closed his speech at the service with those very words.

“I’ll take that with me and I’ll honor that name until the day I’m with you,” Hoffman told the mourners.

Hoffman was in a daze the week leading up the service with no real outlet for his grief after his father delivered the news — his grandfather had died from a heart attack.

Brock was in the midst of a three-month stay outside of Atlanta to train at Chip Smith’s Performance Systems for the NFL Draft.

“When he called me I could hear it through the phone, I could hear it in his voice,” Hoffman said. “It didn’t feel real when he first told me. It really, really tore me up.”

With his pro day just weeks away, Hoffman wasn’t immediately able to fly home to be at his father’s side. He needed to be at the gym at 8 a.m. the next morning and those daily workouts weren’t exactly optional.

“In this business, the NFL doesn’t stop no matter what,” Hoffman’s agent Andrew Ross said. “It’s not that people don’t feel bad for you when that stuff happens, but there’s still going to be a game on Sunday. You see it all the time, guys have a family member pass and what happens? They still typically end up playing in the game. That’s just the reality of the league.”

Ross handled all the travel arrangements for Hoffman and built an extra day into the trip for him to visit with his extended family, most of whom he hadn’t seen since the initial COVID-19 outbreak.

That extra 24 hours away from the facility was born out of Ross’ own experience with grieving for his mother in the midst of NFL free agency eight years ago. Ross was on the phone negotiating a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars for Ziggy Hood when he got the news that she had unexpectedly passed away.

“The NFL isn’t going to put out a press release saying Andy’s mom just died,” Ross said. “I didn’t get to process that and it was tough.”

“I told Brock to take the extra day because it’s going to give him more time to internalize that. He didn’t have the combine, so he had the time. This will put him in a better mental space, then it's time to go back to work.”

Tears and memories were shared, and some laughs too.

“It didn’t sit with me all day, every day after that,” Hoffman said.

He returned to Atlanta that Sunday night determined to honor his late grandfather in the weeks ahead.

Jump in the Fire

Ross knew where he was sending Hoffman to train the minute he signed on as a client.

The agent had established a long track record of success with Chip Smith, one of the premier trainers in the business operating out of the Atlanta area. Hoffman was exactly the type of blue-collar player that thrived under the famed instructor.

“If you don’t have the ability to push yourself beyond the limit then Chip is not going to be your guy,” Ross said.

The first client Ross sent to Smith was former Virginia Tech offensive lineman Duane Brown, who ended up going in the first round. Missouri linebacker Ziggy Hood was next and their relationship continued with future NFL standouts like Ali Marpet and Justin Pugh.

Smith helped raise the draft grade for all of them.

The Virginia native tends to keep tabs on Virginia Tech players — some of the other former Hokies he’s trained include Tyrod Taylor, Jimmy Williams and DeAngelo Hall — and was familiar with Hoffman and excited when Ross signed him.

“When Andy calls me on a player, that’s a sleeper I know the kid can play,” Smith said.

Smith’s training revolves around his patented M.O.R.R. system — the acronym stands for Movement, Overspeed, Resistance and Reaction. The system emphasizes position-specific movements with the goal of increasing an athlete’s speed, flexibility and efficiency through the use of Chip Smith’s proprietary resistance bands.

The Liberty University alum developed the system while doing graduate work at the Soviet Sports Institute in Moscow in the late 1980’s.

He’s trained thousands of professional athletes and produced dozens of first round picks and Pro Bowlers. The NFL recognized that success when they hired him as the performance coach for the NFL Alumni Academy, an in-season training program in Canton, Ohio for the top free agents.

“I don’t want Brock to just make a team when he gets in camp, I want him to be a starter, I want him to be a Pro Bowler,” Smith said. “He’s bought into the process. It took him one hour with me to say I’ve never done this stuff before, it makes sense. He buys in all the way and now he’s seeing the results of what he’s been doing.”

For an end of the week workout in late February, there wasn’t a car in the parking lot when Hoffman arrived at Smith’s gym before 7 a.m. The facility is located in a quiet commercial office park about 25 minutes outside of Atlanta in Norcross.

Hoffman recalled his first day training as he sat in his car waiting for Smith’s son to open the doors.

“I talked to Chip like three times before coming and he was very honest about the whole process, he said it wasn’t going to be easy,” Hoffman said, with a laugh. “I knew it was going to be a grind and I’ve been through my share of intense workouts, but I got down here and after my first workout I was just gassed.”

“I was so hot I went straight to the store for some Pedialyte.”

The no frills exterior of the facility disappears the minute visitors step inside. Jerseys of Smith’s former clients lined the walls of the weight room with Chicago Bears hall of fame linebacker Brian Urlacher getting a prominent place in front.

There are also individual placards on the back wall for all 32 NFL teams that list the current and former players Smith trained.

“I was like a kid in a candy shop seeing all this,” Hoffman said. “I knew I was in the right place”

Smith’s son Tripp, who led the workout in his father’s absence — Chip was attending meetings in Florida with NFL officials — had the raspy voice of an experienced instructor.

With Hoffman arriving early, he got his choice of music (50 Cent) and quickly got to work. He rolled in wearing a light gray sleeveless Hokies shirt that quickly became a much darker shade.

Hoffman hit the weights after doing a quick 1,000 meters on a rowing machine to warm up. One of the first exercises he did was a modified chest press.

“Go as heavy as you can,” Tripp Smith said.

Hoffman grabbed 75-pound dumbbells and Smith directed him to twist his arms together at the top of each rep.

“That extra turn man,” Hoffman said, midway through.

One of the other challenging sets was a pull over press at 100 pounds. Hoffman had to bring the bar up and behind his head. His arms started glowing red and the rest periods offered little relief.

It was grueling work, and there was plenty more to come.

Hoffman transitioned to field work and was joined by nearly a dozen of Smith’s other clients including a handful of offensive line draft hopefuls, San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart and Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum.

After warming up, they started off the session with sets of increasingly long sprints until they were running full 40-yard dashes. The draft hopefuls simulated their starting technique out of a three-point stance on each rep.

It didn’t take long for sweat to start dripping down Hoffman’s fingertips.

The next period was when the resistance bands were brought out and they didn’t get put away until the end of the day. The drills required everyone to partner up since one person has to hold the end of the resistance band during each exercise.

Tripp Smith spent much of his time casually guiding the athletes from the back wall like a conductor.

The group did a lengthy series of sets focused on change of direction. Hoffman, who wore the resistance band around his waist, ran forward about 10 yards then had to shuffle back and forth in the direction Smith signaled.

That went on for nearly 30 minutes.

“I’ll tell you what, that s—- sucks,” Hoffman said, with a laugh after the final rep.

The second half of the field work was dedicated to the broad jump. Hoffman, still wearing the resistance band, hopped 20-yards down the field and back.

The overall structure of the workouts remained the same throughout Hoffman’s stint at the gym — most days he did field work before hitting the weight room — with the draft hopefuls going through different individual exercises each day to get time training for all the various combine tests.

“These drills translate to you being a player on the field as well as obviously the pro day stuff, but I feel like it was one of the big things I’ve benefited from,” Hoffman said. “That resistance set-up goes a long way over time. I’m in the best shape of my life.”

The Memory Remains

Smith ensures he has every aspect of Pro Day covered by employing a position coach for additional specialized training.

That offensive line coach happens to be former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion Jon Stinchcomb.

Stinchcomb is a former Georgia offensive lineman who was selected in the second round of the 2003 draft by the New Orleans Saints. He spent his entire career with the team — he played in 90 games and made 80 career starts — and started at right tackle in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

His relationship with Smith dates all the way back to his time in Athens. He traveled to Smith’s gym in the summer after his redshirt year with the Bulldogs and made the trek an annual ritual until he retired in 2011.

“I think it was 14-plus years of summers spent of just torturing myself all for a good cause,” Stinchcomb said, with a laugh. “I wouldn’t have been the player I was without him.”

Stinchcomb referred to Smith’s patented resistance bands as “specialized torture devices.”

“There’s many days where you are losing 10 pounds of sweat and it’s not easy work, but it’s going to pay dividends in the backend,” Stinchcomb said.

When Smith reached out to Stinchcomb shortly after he retired, the former offensive lineman thought it was the perfect opportunity to stay close to the game and pass on some of the knowledge he gained in the trenches.

Draft hopefuls like Hoffman work with Stinchcomb three days a week for two hours (Monday, Wednesday and Thursday) after their daily workouts with one of those sessions dedicated to film study.

Stinchcomb individualizes the work as much as he can based on his own study and interviews with each client where he asks them what they think their weaknesses are. Stinchcomb’s main goal with Hoffman was working through some deficiencies in technique.

“With Brock, he’s played a lot of football, and that jumps off in the film,” Stinchcomb said. “He’s not caught out of position often, and understands leverage and positions he wants to be in. You are just trying to improve on a product that’s already progressed a pretty good distance from when he started out in college.”

Stinchcomb called it “fine-tuning”, and it was an apt description since the body mechanics he emphasizes are very precise movements.

“What I noticed in some of Brock’s film is that at times he can be a little more physical in the run game and there’s just different ways to go about that and put himself in a position earlier in a block to succeed,” Stinchcomb said. “In pass pro, there’s times where he would try to finish earlier in the play when I think he’d be in a better position instead of trying to throw guys earlier if he got in front of blocks more.”

It’s been rewarding work since Stinchcomb said Hoffman is like a “sponge” and willing to go the extra mile to get things right.

Carpe Diem Baby

The jerseys hanging in Smith’s gym have become a symbol for success for many NFL draft hopefuls.

The fiery trainer got reduced to tears when telling the story of Georgia linebacker Rennie Curran. Curran trained with Smith leading up the 2010 NFL before getting drafted in the third round by the Tennessee Titans.

Curran came back to the gym after his rookie season to deliver his own jersey and tell Smith that he dreamed of landing on the wall every day he trained there.

“They have seen all the guys whose sweat is in the carpet,” Smith said.

Hoffman is no different.

He’s hoping Virginia Tech’s pro day on Tuesday is another step in the right direction toward landing that prime real estate on Chip Smith’s gym walls. Hoffman trained with Smith up until March 18, the Friday before his pro day, then packed up his stuff and returned home in Statesville en route to Blacksburg.

“I’m ready to go do it, there’s no real nerves or anxiety about it,” Hoffman said. “I just want it here.”

That’s exactly the kind of attitude those close to him want him to maintain on Tuesday.

It’s been two decades since Stinchcomb performed for scouts at his pro day, but he has vivid memories of the event. Stinchcomb worked out alongside George Foster, who ended up getting drafted in the first round, and two other draft-eligible teammates.

“Ours was a grinder,” Stinchcomb said. “One of our guys this season already had his and said they spent maybe five to 10 minutes doing position drills. That’s a far cry from my experience.”

Stinchcomb said that’s a perfect example of how each pro day is different. He tells his players to be ready for anything and not get frustrated if something doesn’t go their way.

Hoffman has set goals for himself in the various individual drills — he mentioned 25 to 30 reps on the bench press and hitting under a 5.2 in the 40-yard dash — but Ross and his trainers don’t think that portion of the pro day will be as important for Hoffman as the field work.

“That’s where an offensive line coach can get him off to the side and try to wear him out,” Smith said. “They won’t wear Brock out, he will go ‘What’s next? What’s next?’ There’s going to be guys pulling on their shorts, but he’s in shape. He’s going to show he’s in shape, he’s strong and very cerebral. He’s going to know their terminology. They are going to be blown away with how he’s been prepared.”

Ross, who will be in attendance, echoed that sentiment.

“He needs to appeal to the coaches, his athletic numbers are fine and it’s great to check that box with the scouts, but he’s going to be the guy showing a lot of energy and finishing every rep,” Ross said. “Those are the things they will remember.”

The last month has only fueled Hoffman’s motivation.

He already felt a chip on his shoulder from not receiving an invite to the NFL Combine, but it was his grandfather’s last words that will be with him when arrives at the Merrymen Center on Tuesday.

Joel Hoffman’s last form of communication with his family was a text to Brock’s father Brian about the first part of this series published by The Roanoke Times the morning he died that centered on Brock’s experience at the Shrine Bowl.

“Wow,” Joel texted. “He definitely would be an asset to any and all teams that he plays for in the NFL.”

Brock Hoffman got a picture of the text exchange from his dad and has it saved on his phone.

“I’m not doing this for just myself, I’m doing this for my family and for that Hoffman name,” he said. “I’m going to miss him like crazy, but knowing that was the last thing he read or said to anybody, that it was about me, is driving me even more to get to that next level.”

Next: The results, reaction and fallout from Hoffman’s pro day as the offensive lineman hits the home stretch.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.