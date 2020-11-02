Brock Hoffman having fun as Virginia Tech’s instigator, trash talker and ACC Player of the Week

“When you get to go at people 51 times — I didn’t realize that, but yeah, it definitely is an offensive lineman’s dream,” Hoffman said.

The weekly honor was icing on the cake for Hoffman, who took to social media after the game to explain why the matchup against Louisville coach Scott Satterfield and offensive coordinator (and offensive line coach) Dwayne Ledford was personal.

“I never forgot and yes I do hold grudges,” Hoffman tweeted.

Hoffman went on to explain that Satterfield and Ledford told him he wasn’t “good enough” to play for them when he was a senior coming out of Statesville High School and they were at Appalachian State. Hoffman played them twice while at Coastal Carolina, but lost both times.

“There was no specific staff other than them that said that, but I mean, obviously, I felt like I got passed up a lot during high school,” Hoffman said. “I didn’t have any Power Five offers or anything like that, but I just kind of used that, what they told me, as motivation, and really everybody passing me up as motivation. I don’t sit here and think about it every day, but when that game came up on the schedule and I knew who that staff was, it definitely stood out to me.”