Brock Hoffman makes peace with disappointing draft day tumble

Editor’s note: The Roanoke Times is following former Virginia Tech center Brock Hoffman as he goes through the NFL Draft process.

The victory cigars almost never made an appearance.

Former Virginia Tech offensive lineman Brock Hoffman started a post-game tradition of sorts providing cigars for his teammates after big wins.

It started with the Hokies win over N.C. State in the COVID-delayed 2020 season opener. It was an emotional game for Hoffman, who was forced to sit out the prior year thanks to a controversial decision by the NCAA to deny his waiver (and many appeals) for immediate eligibility.

Hoffman kicked off a celebration in Tech’s locker room by passing around cigars he picked up from a local tobacco store in Christiansburg. The cigars reappeared when the Hokies recaptured the Commonwealth Cup two months later, and were part of the raucous on-field celebration at Scott Stadium last fall.

He was hoping to cap off the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft by breaking out the Romeo y Julieta Cigars he purchased that morning if his name was called, and there was legitimate reason for optimism in Hoffman’s camp.

Hoffman made the most of the time he had in front of scouts from his week in Las Vegas at the East West Shrine Bowl to his pro day to a workout in Carolina. He was in contact with more than a dozen teams in the weeks leading up to the draft and had multiple interviews with many of them.

There were positive developments on the first two nights of the draft as well with five of the eight centers ranked ahead of Hoffman getting drafted. Hoffman’s agent Andy Ross put together rankings based on extensive discussions with teams throughout the league.

“It’s such a weird feeling,” Hoffman said, on the final day of the draft. “I go back and forth from thinking it’s going to happen and being confident to freaking out 30 minutes later. It’s hard to relax.”

Those jitters gave way to pure stress as the day wore on.

Hoffman sat through seven-plus hours of draft coverage and watched 262 of his peers get drafted without hearing his name called.

“It felt like time was moving at half speed,” Hoffman said.

Those cigars were a distant memory by the time Hoffman agreed to a deal with Cleveland as a priority free agent.

Hoffman needed some time to realize this wasn’t a consolation prize and deserved the same kind of celebratory moment that came after planting Virginia Tech’s flag on the University of Virginia logo last fall.

The Day That Never Comes

The Hoffman family hosted a small group of friends and family on the final day of the draft at Brock’s childhood home. The group included his sisters Logan and Hannah, a former Statesville teammate Bryant Young and a surprise appearance from recently retired Statesville head coach Randall Gusler.

“I remember back in his junior year he was kicking people’s butts and being nice about it, the senior year he got nasty about it,” Gusler said, with a laugh.

Most of those in attendance wore “Draft Day Vibes” T-shirts with Brock’s logo on the back.

Hoffman’s mother Stephanie decorated the house with mementos from her son’s career. The dining room featured jerseys going back to his middle school days as a West Iredell Middle School Mustang. The Christiansburg Mission BBQ provided a generous spread for the event as part of a continuing partnership they have with Hoffman.

Everyone settled in for the long wait after the food was served.

Hoffman didn’t let the stress of the day stop him from keeping track of his girlfriend Abbey Montoya's softball game. He set up his laptop to watch Coastal Carolina's starting shortstop play a double-header against Louisiana.

Houston injected some drama into the proceedings when the team’s offensive line coach George Warhop called Hoffman with the sixth round well underway.

Hoffman’s guests tensed up when the 817 area code popped up on his cellphone.

The Texans were one of a dozen teams that Hoffman’s agent listed as a potential landing spot earlier that day, and their final pick was coming up at No. 205. Hoffman offered a series of “yes sirs” during the brief exchange with Warhop.

He fell back into the couch once he hung up and summed up the call for those in attendance.

“It was a tease,” Hoffman said.

Warhop didn’t deliver the life-changing news Hoffman was hoping for, but didn’t slam the door shut on drafting him either. The veteran assistant punctuated some words of encouragement — he described Hoffman as a “tough mother f—er” who had “everything he looks for in a player” — by telling Hoffman he would love to see him land in Houston.

The Texans were in contact with Ross throughout the day, and one of the scenarios they were discussing internally was trading that lone sixth round pick to get multiple picks in the seventh round in hopes of using one of them on Hoffman.

Houston was one of the most active teams in the league during the draft.

They added a pair of 2022 picks (and four future picks) by trading quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns before the draft. They added three more picks to that haul in a trade with Philadelphia during the first round and continued making deals the rest of the weekend.

Hoffman knew he was likely headed elsewhere when the Texans stayed put and selected LSU offensive tackle Austin Deculus in the sixth round.

The picks the Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears made during the sixth round were equally dispiriting. The Chargers had one of the highest grades on Hoffman going into the draft — they projected him as a guard — and texted Saturday morning that he had a lot of fans in the building.

According to Ross, that kind of outreach isn’t uncommon during draft weekend.

“They want to build that relationship just in case,” Ross said. “There's so many players in that 5-7 range, and there's so many variables with the draft."

Los Angeles went in a different direction by taking Georgia guard Jamaree Sayler with the No. 195 pick and Chicago did the same by drafting Illinois center Doug Kramer.

Hoffman’s father tried to offer Brock a few words of encouragement, but knew it was a futile effort with time running short.

“I know he’s hurting,” Brian Hoffman said.

Brock Hoffman tried to hide his growing disappointment behind a stoic expression. The playful draft commentary he shared during the early rounds vanished, but he remained glued to the television with his phone sitting in his lap.

The final indignity for Hoffman came when the final pick, nicknamed “Mr. Irrelevant,” was announced by Melanie Salata Fitch.

“With the 262nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft the San Francisco 49ers draft Brock,” Fitch said, with a dramatic pause. “Purdy.”

Dream No More

Hoffman didn’t get time to consider the what if’s rattling around his head.

The end of the draft kicks off a frenzied race amongst teams looking to sign the top undrafted free agents. Hoffman sought privacy from his few remaining guests for his final deliberations with Ross.

"It's always an emotional process when your lifelong dream is to get drafted,” Ross said. “It's a tough process when that doesn't happen to guide the guys. You have to bring them back. He worked his tail off throughout the entire process, and put every ounce he had into it. You try to put it into perspective for them.”

He ultimately agreed to a deal with Cleveland that included a $20,000 signing bonus and $85,000 in guaranteed money.

Hoffman viewed the Browns as a safety net of sorts since they expressed interest in him throughout the process. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan loved his film and area scout Gerald McCully, who attended Tech’s pro day, was equally enamored.

Cleveland’s reservations about drafting Hoffman were roster related.

While the Browns cut starting center JC Tretter in March, they had Nick Harris penciled in as the frontrunner to win the job. They drafted the former Washington center in the fifth round of the 2020 draft and signed free agent Ethan Pocic, a former second-round pick who started 40 games for Seattle, as insurance.

Cleveland had to address more pressing needs at wide receiver and on the defensive line without the benefit of the first- or second-round pick it sent to Houston in the Watson trade.

Ross knew they had a crowded interior, but still viewed it as a perfect landing spot given Callahan’s 45-year history of developing offensive lineman. One of the many accolades that stands out in his lengthy bio is having coached 14 different lineman to 32 Pro Bowl appearances.

The latest addition to that list is former Hokie offensive lineman Wyatt Teller, who just signed a four-year deal worth $56.8 million with the organization and is one of the many lineman under Ross’ umbrella.

Ross also credits Callahan for helping develop former University of Virginia offensive lineman Morgan Moses. Moses became a fixture in Washington’s starting lineup at right tackle once Callahan took over as the team’s offensive line in 2015.

“When Morgan Moses was with Washington and they hired Bill Callahan, my text to Morgan was you are now going to make a lot of money,” Ross said, of his client. “Those guys are a perfect fit for Bill from a mentality standpoint, so is Brock.”

Cleveland’s decision to draft Texas Tech center Dawson Deaton with its final pick (No. 246 overall) fueled some uncertainty about Hoffman landing there.

The pick set off a series of calls with the organization, but the Browns said drafting Deaton didn’t diminish their interest in Hoffman since the coaching staff had the Texas Tech offensive lineman on their board as a guard.

Hoffman received a call directly from Callahan that helped tamper any doubts he had about their interest in him.

“I bet you want to run through a f—ing brick wall right now,” Callahan said. The comment drew a rare laugh from Hoffman, who told the coach, “I’m ready, that’s what I am.”

Cleveland stepped up financially to prove their interest.

Hoffman’s $20,000 signing bonus was among the top ten out of any undrafted free agents. The typical bonus amounts are $2,500, $5,000 and $15,000. The NFL sets an overall bonus pool for teams that’s a fixed percentage of the total rookie compensation pool. The bonus is in addition to the 3-year, $2.56 million salary he will get if he makes the 53-man roster.

“The reality is, he's an NFL player and has a great opportunity in front of him,” Ross said.

That Was Just Your Life

Hoffman revisited the humble beginnings of his career in the lead up to the draft.

The tour of Statesville involved stops at a variety of his old stomping grounds starting with Celeste Henkel Elementary. Hoffman was the family's third generation of students at the school where he took the first steps on his journey to the NFL in third grade.

Celeste Henkel has gone through major renovations since Hoffman attended, but the non-descript shed that housed the third and four grade football team’s gear is still standing near the practice field.

The trip to the Greyhound Hollow at Statesville High School — that’s the nickname for the school’s football stadium for being built into the ground — sparked discussion about his NFL future. The building doesn’t feature any mention of Hoffman, but given the area’s sparse history of sending players to the league it’s a distinction he could earn if he finds success in the league.

The only players from the area to make it to the NFL are cornerback Breon Borders and Jerome Henderson as well as linebacker Vinson Smith. Henderson, who is currently the defensive backs coach for the New York Giants, was the only one drafted.

Hoffman’s visit to Statesville High School isn’t complete without driving by the local Cook Out.

The surrounding area by the eatery has exploded with new retail stores and restaurants — the Golden Corral that used to share a parking lot with the restaurant was demolished to make way for a Jimmy Johns and Starbucks — and the Cook Out itself has been rebuilt, but that was the spot on Friday nights where players from all four Iredell County high schools gathered until late into the night.

"It's weird talking about it all,” Hoffman said. “These are the places where my love for football started.”

And blossomed.

Hoffman didn't need a car to get to one of the spots in Statesville that means the most to him. The journey was just a short walk down a rickety staircase to his personal gym in his parent's basement.

He’s built the space up over the years — mostly by adding equipment gifted from former coaches and trainers — and that’s all spread out across the floor amidst Christmas decorations and various storage tubs.

“You got to use what you got and roll with it,” Hoffman said.

He spent the months leading up to the draft working out up to three hours a day in the gym, always mindful of the low ceilings.

There’s a small printout of a Florida State helmet above Hoffman’s bench press that he put there more than a decade ago for motivation when he had dreams of one day becoming a Seminole. He thought about taking the image down after the draft, but not because he felt like the job was done.

Hoffman wanted to replace it with pictures of the top defensive lineman in the NFL.

“That feeling I felt on draft day is going to fuel me,” Hoffman said. “I’m not looking back, I’m looking forward.”

Those words will please the Cleveland coaches and scouts that pushed to sign Hoffman. Hoffman had a call with McCully a couple days after the draft where the scout outlined a plan for him to make the 53-man roster.

The primary message was Hoffman to “be invested.”

“Callahan is like a general,” McCully told him. “You want to make them throw you out of the building, be here everyday and put in the work.”

That’s something that Hoffman knows how to do.

