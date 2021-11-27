Brooklyn losses show Virginia Tech has 'work to do'

Virginia Tech entered the tournament with a field-goal percentage of 50.5%. But the Hokies shot 33.9% against Memphis and 40.7% against Xavier — their two worst field-goal performances this season.

The Hokies shot 33.3% from 3-point range against Memphis and 34.8% (8 of 23) against Xavier — their two worst percentages from that distance this season.

"We knew they were a really slow-paced team and we knew that they were going to run a set every time," said Jack Nunge, who had nine points and 14 rebounds for Xavier. "We did a really good job making them hit tough shots."

As was the case Wednesday, Tech point guard Storm Murphy was the focus of the opposing defense Friday. Murphy, who played only 18 minutes Friday because of foul trouble, was 0 of 5 from the field with one turnover and no assists in the loss.

"We wanted to really pressure the ball. We wanted to try to take Storm Murphy off the ball as best as possible, deny him the ball so they couldn't just run all their set plays," Steele said. "We didn't want them to get in rhythm on offense. I thought first half, we were really good. I thought their ball started moving a lot better in the second half."

The Musketeers were also worried about center Keve Aluma, who had 12 points.