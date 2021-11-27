Brooklyn losses show Virginia Tech has 'work to do'

NEW YORK — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team headed to the Big Apple undefeated.
It left the city with two losses to ranked foes — and its two worst shooting outings of the season.
After falling to No. 9 Memphis 69-61 in the first round of the Preseason NIT Tip-Off tournament Wednesday, the Hokies (5-2) lost to No. 25 Xavier 59-58 in the third-place game Friday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
"We're not as good as we thought we were. We've got work to do," Tech coach Mike Young said after Friday's loss. "This could be the eye-opening experience that we needed. The trail doesn't get any easier, moving to College Park with the [Maryland] Terrapins [on Wednesday].
"But we'll be back. I've got a good team and this thing can take some peaks and valleys. This is an opportunity to grow and figure some things out."
Xavier (5-1) played Friday without three starters because of a contagious illness that was not COVID-19, said coach Travis Steele.
"We were the tougher team on the floor for 40 minutes," Steele said. "We didn't really have many plays in tonight. We knew were in unique circumstances with our roster. We played a lot of four guards; we never practiced that before.
"We played slower on purpose. We kind of bled the clock on a lot of possessions because I knew we were going to need that defensive intensity for 40 minutes. You have to pressure Virginia Tech. Otherwise, if you just let them run their offense, they execute at such a great level."
Virginia Tech entered the tournament with a field-goal percentage of 50.5%. But the Hokies shot 33.9% against Memphis and 40.7% against Xavier — their two worst field-goal performances this season.
The Hokies shot 33.3% from 3-point range against Memphis and 34.8% (8 of 23) against Xavier — their two worst percentages from that distance this season.
"We knew they were a really slow-paced team and we knew that they were going to run a set every time," said Jack Nunge, who had nine points and 14 rebounds for Xavier. "We did a really good job making them hit tough shots."
As was the case Wednesday, Tech point guard Storm Murphy was the focus of the opposing defense Friday. Murphy, who played only 18 minutes Friday because of foul trouble, was 0 of 5 from the field with one turnover and no assists in the loss.
"We wanted to really pressure the ball. We wanted to try to take Storm Murphy off the ball as best as possible, deny him the ball so they couldn't just run all their set plays," Steele said. "We didn't want them to get in rhythm on offense. I thought first half, we were really good. I thought their ball started moving a lot better in the second half."
The Musketeers were also worried about center Keve Aluma, who had 12 points.
"[We] put Aluma … in a beehive down there in the low post. I didn't want him to feel like it was a one-on-one game," Steele said. "We did a great job in the first half. But he … started kicking the ball out a little bit more and they got some open looks there early on in the second half."
Xavier shot 47.8% from the field, becoming the first Tech foe to shoot at least 40% this season.
The Hokies entered Friday leading the nation in 3-point field-goal percentage defense (18.8%). But Xavier shot 45.5% (10 of 22) from 3-point range.
Xavier guard Nate Johnson had 30 points. He was 7 of 11 from 3-point range.
"We had some teammates sick and we knew we had to step up big," Johnson said.
Johnson drained a 3-pointer to give Xavier a 59-58 lead with 25 seconds remaining.
After each team took a timeout with 6.9 seconds left, Hunter Cattoor missed a jumper in the paint with two seconds left as Xavier's Dwon Odom and Paul Scruggs each put a hand up. Justyn Mutts missed a tip-in just before the buzzer.
"I wish we could've gotten a better ball screen on Hunter, but we got a good crack at it," Young said. "The action gives Mutts and Aluma an opportunity to get to the offensive glass."
"[Young] trusts me to take that shot. It felt good," said Cattoor, who had 13 points. "I told Justyn before the play, 'This shot comes off, it's your tip-in.’ He was there to make a play and unfortunately it just didn't fall."
Nunge said his team was prepared for the final sequence.
"[Assistant] Danny Peters … told us what type of play they were going to run," Nunge said. "They were looking for Cattoor, trying to get him driving to the basket. And so we put our best defender [Odom] on him."
"It was a heavily contested shot," Steele said of the Cattoor miss. "And I did tell those guys, 'Hey, listen, most games are won or lost on the offensive glass at the very end of the game. You cannot forget to block out.’ Mutts had a tip, a pretty good look."
The Musketeers led 35-27 at halftime.
"They were just more physical — beat us to some loose balls, took us out of some things," Young said.
The Hokies rallied in the second half, when Xavier shot just 38.1% from the field.
"The first half, we didn't have the same energy as them," Cattoor said. "They out-toughed us, punched us in the mouth.
"We got in the locker room and talked about it. … We just had better energy [in the second half]. … On defense, we were more connected."
Tech went on a 9-0 run to grab a 53-49 lead with 3:46 left.
Freshman reserve point guard Sean Pedulla drew a charge and scored five points in that run.
He later stole the ball and made one of two free throws to extend Tech's lead to 56-53.