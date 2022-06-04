Bunts, homers help Virginia Tech beat Wright State

BLACKSBURG — Yes, the Virginia Tech baseball team belted two more home runs Friday night.

The Hokies hit five doubles, too.

But they also brought home two runs with bunts.

The Hokies not only hit the long ball but also played small ball in their 15-9, four-hour-and-10-minute win over Wright State. The game capped the first day of a double-elimination NCAA regional at English Field.

"It shows that we can win various ways," said Tech freshman Carson DeMartini, who had an RBI bunt single and an RBI double. "We can play small ball. We can run. We can do other things other than stand up and hit. It makes a complete team."

The Hokies, who have smacked 112 homers, have not bunted too often in games this year.

"We've swung it so well, we don't need to," DeMartini said. "But it's postseason baseball. You need to … figure out different ways to win other than just stand up and … slug."

No. 4 overall seed Virginia Tech (42-12) played Columbia in a winners' bracket game Saturday night. The game was not over by press time.

The Hokies entered Friday coming off a 10-0 ACC tournament loss to North Carolina seven nights earlier in Charlotte, North Carolina. But they bounced back with 19 hits against Wright State.

"We had one bad game in Charlotte, but the offense has been doing [well] all year," said Gavin Cross, who had five hits and five RBIs for Tech. "[It was a matter of] going out there and playing hard and realizing that if we don't play well, our season's over."

Thanks in part to homers by Cross and Cade Hunter, the Hokies led 5-0 after three innings. But Wright State (30-26), the fourth seed in this four-team regional, scored two runs in the fourth and three runs in the top of the fifth to tie the game at 5.

Tech senior Nick Biddison said the Hokies weren't unnerved by having lost the lead.

"No deficit is too big for us," said Biddison, who was 5 for 5 with three stolen bases, one RBI and four runs scored. "We don't really pay attention to the score. We just try to treat each inning like its own."

Thanks in part to two bunts, the Hokies answered with five runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good.

After Jack Hurley singled and Hunter walked, Carson Jones hit an RBI double with one out to give Tech a 6-5 lead.

With men on second and third, Lucas Donlon drove in a run with a fielder's choice bunt to reliever Tristan Haught. No one was out on the play.

With men on first and third, DeMartini — who entered the game batting .333 with 13 homers — hit a bunt single down the first-base line to drive in another run.

"I've bunted a few times before that, but that was probably the first time I've done it in a big spot," said DeMartini, who is the No. 9 hitter in the batting order.

Tech coach John Szefc said the Hokies have not played a ton of small ball this year.

"But I think the safety squeeze [bunt] is a weapon we have we can use if we need to," Szefc said. "Donlon and DeMartini are good at it, even though we don't do it very often.

"You could maybe argue [against DeMartini bunting] right there, but that was an opportunity for us to have [at least] a three-run inning. And I thought, boy, if we have a chance to have that and then turn the lineup over with Biddison and Cross coming after that, we'd try to do it. And it just worked out. The bunt he put down was tremendous."

DeMartini said he was confident he could execute the bunt.

"We practice bunting every day at practice, so I'm just as confident bunting as I am running around the bases," said DeMartini, who made the ACC all-freshman team.

"When they give you the bunt sign, you think about, 'The guy's on third base. If I get this bunt down, worse comes to worse, I don't get a hit but we score a run. Best-case scenario, I get a hit and we score a run.’"

With men on first and second, Biddison singled to right field. Donlon stopped at third, so DeMartini had to scramble back to second. Raiders catcher Sammy Sass made a wild throw to second as he tried to nab DeMartini, with Donlon scoring on the error.

After the runners moved up on a wild pitch from reliever Bradley Deboutte, Cross hit an RBI single to drive in the final run of the inning.

The Raiders scored three runs in the sixth to cut the lead to 10-8.

But the Hokies used small ball again in the seventh to manufacture another run.

Biddison singled to center to lead off the inning. Biddison, who had stolen home on a delayed double steal in the second inning, stole second and third. He scored on Hurley's sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 11-8.

"When I was on second, sometimes their pitchers fall into patterns, and we had picked up on it," Biddison said. "I was just … confident I could make it there [to third]. So I figured getting an extra 90 feet is always pretty beneficial."

The Hokies scored four runs in the eighth to extend the lead to 15-8, thanks to a double from Eduardo Malinowski, RBI doubles by Jones and DeMartini, an RBI single by Biddison and an RBI double by Cross.

Tech, which allowed 13 hits, used six pitchers.

Christian Worley, Tech's fifth pitcher of the night, did well. He allowed two hits and one earned run in 3 1/3 innings.

With Tech up 10-6 and the bases loaded in the sixth, Worley relieved Jonah Hurney. After striking out Gehrig Anglin, Worley gave up a two-RBI single to Zane Harris. But he struck out Sass and Jay Luikart to escape further damage.

"I just try to slow the game down and let my stuff do its thing," Worley said.

Worley pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth. He was pulled in the ninth after walking Avery Fisher, who later scored.

