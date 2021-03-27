Caleb Farley: ‘If a team wants the best corner in the draft they will come and find me’

BLACKSBURG — There have been some awkward moments at the NFL Draft when players invited to the event had extended stays in the green room waiting for their name to be called.
Former Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley is confident he won’t join that list.
Farley accepted an invite to this year’s draft earlier in the week within days of having back surgery. The defender’s latest injury setback prevented him from working out in front of scouts in Blacksburg at Tech’s pro day.
It was supposed to be a big moment for Farley since he opted out last fall. He anticipated wowing scouts with his testing numbers (particularly in the 40-yard dash) and lessening doubts about his football readiness in the position drills.
He was a spectator on Friday instead, but that didn’t impact the cornerback’s confidence.
"If a team wants the best corner in the draft they will come and find me,” Farley said.
Farley delivered a similar message to NFL personnel in attendance. He spoke to the group in a press conference setting early in the day then had individual meetings once his former teammates were done working out.
One of his main goals with those meetings was giving teams as much information about his medical situation as he could. He spoke openly with reporters about it as well.
“When a team looks at the imaging and gets the real information, I don’t think it will be an issue,” Farley said.
Farley suffered an initial back injury during workouts leading up to the 2019 season. He played through the injury and earned first team All-ACC honors with four interceptions and 12 pass breakups, but was forced to sit out Tech’s final two games.
He would have missed spring camp last year (it was cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic) after undergoing surgery to repair a herniated L5 vertebrae. He also had a bulging S1, but medical professionals hoped it would heal over time.
“It gave me immediate relief back then and I was able to train and basically wasn’t physically limited for a year,” he said.
He started experiencing pain again while training for Tech’s pro day last month, and decided to undergo additional surgery to repair the S1. He had a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, a minimally invasive surgery performed on someone with a herniated lumbar disc.
“I’m glad it’s not a recurrence of the same thing,” Farley said. “I’m checked out. My previous procedure is intact and looks great, and I’m excited to move forward from this.”
Farley is no stranger to overcoming adversity having suffered a torn ACL in 2017 and his mother passing away a year later after a prolonged battle with cancer. He told reporters he’s been following the advice he received during a recent virtual interview with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin in recent weeks.
“Stay true to myself and not be affected by media reports or people just talking negatively about my situation as if I’m injury prone or things of that nature,” Farley said, of Tomlin’s advice.
Tech coach Justin Fuente also weighed in on Farley’s injury situation on Friday.
“I know things don’t always work out the way you want them to work out, and I’m sure today’s not how Caleb envisioned today going,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “But if there’s somebody who knows something about responding to adversity, it’s certainly Caleb Farley. He’s got a good outlook and a bounce in his step. I think he’s going to be just fine.”
In a couple of months, Farley is hopeful he'll finally able to let his play do the talking for him.
“Words aren’t going to do it anymore, time will tell,” Farley said. “My mentality and my abilities are special. Time will tell though.”