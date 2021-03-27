Caleb Farley: ‘If a team wants the best corner in the draft they will come and find me’

One of his main goals with those meetings was giving teams as much information about his medical situation as he could. He spoke openly with reporters about it as well.

“When a team looks at the imaging and gets the real information, I don’t think it will be an issue,” Farley said.

Farley suffered an initial back injury during workouts leading up to the 2019 season. He played through the injury and earned first team All-ACC honors with four interceptions and 12 pass breakups, but was forced to sit out Tech’s final two games.

He would have missed spring camp last year (it was cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic) after undergoing surgery to repair a herniated L5 vertebrae. He also had a bulging S1, but medical professionals hoped it would heal over time.

“It gave me immediate relief back then and I was able to train and basically wasn’t physically limited for a year,” he said.

He started experiencing pain again while training for Tech’s pro day last month, and decided to undergo additional surgery to repair the S1. He had a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, a minimally invasive surgery performed on someone with a herniated lumbar disc.