Can Virginia Tech's secondary rebound in the Commonwealth Cup after season-worst performance?

He was called for pass interference three times against Duke the previous week.

“If they had big plays, they scored,” Price said, on Saturday. “If they had to drive it, we had a chance to get off the field. That’s kind of a nutshell on defense.”

He wants to see improvement from the whole group this weekend against a UVA team that isn’t quite as explosive as Miami — the Cavs only have eight plays of 30 yards or more this season — and have a different way of making problems for opposing defenses.

“Length, length and more length,” Price said, of Virginia’s receivers. “They’re all big, tall, long guys. He (Armstong) has confidence in them, he’ll come out of his read and throw that thing back across the field and throw it up to those guys who are not only good athletes, they can run, but it’s just, the first thing that hits you on the screen when you watch their tape is just the length of those guys.”

Tech’s secondary did a good job of containing Armstrong last season with Dorian Strong, Brion Murray and Armani Chatman rotating at corner. Armstrong was 25 of 46 for 259 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Strong came down with one of those picks making his first appearance in the rivalry as a true freshman.