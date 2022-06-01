Catcher Cade Hunter boosts draft stock at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech catcher Cade Hunter is a safe bet to be chosen in the major league amateur draft next month.

But there is one team that has no interest in drafting him — the Seattle Mariners.

It's not because the Mariners think the junior standout has no future in pro ball.

It's because the team's director of amateur scouting is Scott Hunter — Cade's dad.

Hunter's father has already told him there will be no phone call from Seattle informing him he has been chosen by his father's organization.

"He doesn't want that to be the narrative," Cade Hunter said this week. "He's always told me … the hardest thing to do is scout your own kid."

Father and son have already been through this situation once before.

Cade Hunter was drafted out of high school in 2019. He was picked by Colorado in the 35th round of what was then a 40-round draft.

He is expected to be drafted much higher next month, in what is now a 20-round draft. The All-ACC second-team pick is rated the No. 120 draft prospect in the country by Baseball America.

"Success comes out of hard work and it's always refreshing to see it pay off," he said.

'In my corner'

Hunter was born in Pennsylvania, back when his father was a minor league baseball player. The family moved to New Jersey when he was very young.

Hunter's father was drafted out of high school by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth round of the 1993 draft. He advanced to Class AAA — the top rung of the minors — but never made it to the majors.

Hunter's father served as a scout and a minor-league coach in the New York Mets organization before joining the Seattle organization as an international crosschecker in 2014. He was promoted to director of amateur scouting in 2016. The family still lives in New Jersey, though, because the Mariners want Scott Hunter on the road eyeing prospects, not working out of an office in Seattle.

Scott Hunter was a catcher in high school but played the outfield in the minors.

Cade Hunter decided to put on the catcher's gear himself when he was 6 or 7 years old.

He said his father never pushed him to play baseball.

"It was always me dragging him to the [batting] cage, not the other way around," he said.

Hunter's father was a good source of hitting tips while Cade was growing up, though.

"I'm very fortunate to have him in my corner," Cade said. "We're always in the cage. … We're always working at it, tinkering with stuff."

Back when he was a scout, Scott Hunter opened up a baseball training facility in New Jersey.

"I have a building I can go to any time I want," Cade Hunter said.

John Szefc was hired as Virginia Tech's coach in June 2017. He hired Kurt Elbin as one of his assistants.

That summer, Elbin eyed Hunter.

Hunter verbally committed to Tech later that summer, reaping a scholarship offer. He signed with Tech in the fall of his senior year.

Hunter said that when the Rockies chose him late in the in June 2019 draft (the draft used to be held a month earlier than it is now), it was "an awesome feeling."

But he still wanted to be a Hokie.

"Both ends of the phone [call from the Rockies] knew that ultimately I was going to school," he said. "I wasn't ready to go [pro] out of high school."

Hunter is the only member of this year's Tech team who was drafted out of high school.

Respected teammate

When Hunter was a Tech freshman in 2020, the Hokies' season was cut short after 16 games because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hunter hit .310 in 11 games.

He did not get to play a full season last year, either. He broke a bone in his right hand while fouling off a pitch in a March 2021 game against Clemson. He returned for four games in May. He played a total of 18 games that season.

He hit just .178 that year.

"I had a really small sample size last year and when you don't get off to a hot start, it can kind of make your stats look worse than they actually could've been if I played the full year," he said.

He made a few adjustments to his swing last summer while playing in the Cape Cod League, the most prestigious summer circuit for college players.

This season, he is batting .328.

"I know this season might be a surprise based on my stats last year, but [I'm] just back doing what I normally do," he said. "It's not really a surprise to me."

Hunter has hit 13 doubles and ranks second on the Hokies (41-12) in homers (15) and RBIs (61). He is tied for second on the team in stolen bases (11). He was named to the All-ACC second team last week.

"He's a guy that I think our players depend on pretty heavily, … a guy that's looked to maybe when things aren't going great," Szefc said. "He's earned a lot of credibility and respect from the other guys and it's not by what he says, it's by what he does. It's from the coaching staff [too]."

Hunter is one of 16 semifinalists for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award (formerly the Johnny Bench Award).

Szefc values Hunter's expertise behind the plate. Szefc will ask Hunter during games if Tech's pitcher still has good stuff or needs to be pulled.

Pitching coach Ryan Fecteau usually calls the games from the dugout, signaling to Hunter what pitch Hunter should signal to the pitcher to throw. But when Fecteau was ill and had to miss a May 20 game against Duke, Hunter called the game instead. Tech won 6-1.

"[Player development director] Kyle Sarazen … would give him some scouting [report] information, but ultimately, Cade called that game," Szefc said.

"It was fun," Hunter said.

Hunter places a higher priority on his catcher's role than he does on his hitting.

"I don't really get too high or low when I'm at the plate because I know how even keel I have to be behind the plate," he said. "I've always put my main focus into … my pitchers. I always sit next to them in the dugout."

Still, he is one of seven Hokies who have belted at least 10 homers this year.

"We are … a confident group of scary hitters," he said.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Hunter weighs about 15 pounds more than he did when he joined the Hokies.

"The way you can develop over three years in college is incredible," he said. "I'm in a way better place physically."

He now feels ready for pro ball.

"I've been in a lot of pressure situations here," he said. "I've been able to slow the game down [mentally]."

Hunter will no doubt be drafted again next month — in a much higher round than in 2019. So his Hokies career could be drawing to a close.

"If I'm presented with a good opportunity, we'll take it from there," he said. "I think I set myself up pretty well, and we'll just see what happens."

But first comes the NCAA tournament.

Hunter has helped the Hokies reap the No. 4 overall seed in the NCAA tournament. Tech, which is in the NCAAs for the first time in nine years, will host an NCAA regional beginning Friday.

"I'm going to enjoy the heck out of this weekend," he said.

