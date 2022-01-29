Cattoor, Virginia Tech sizzle from 3-point range in win at Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — For the first time since the George H.W. Bush administration, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team has won a game at Florida State.

The Hokies sank 18 3-pointers en route to an 85-72 win Saturday at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

"That's crazy," freshman reserve point guard Sean Pedulla said of the team's 18 3-pointers.

Junior guard Hunter Cattoor scored a career-high 27 points and tied a Tech single-game record with nine 3-pointers.

"I was just feeling it," Cattoor, a Florida native, said after visiting in the stands with family and friends. "We had good spacing on offense. We knew that they switched everything, so basically our key was just to … penetrate and … get other guys open.

"I felt myself open at times and just shot the ball and it just went in."

Tech (11-10, 3-7 ACC) had lost its last 12 games at FSU. It was the Hokies' first win in this city since February 1990, back when the teams were Metro Conference rivals.

"I've never been here," Tech third-year coach Mike Young said with a laugh.

Cattoor was 9 of 11 from 3-point range, including 6 of 6 in the second half.

"Can somebody guard this guy?" an FSU fan pleaded after Cattoor made his ninth 3-pointer.

Did Cattoor start to feel like he wouldn't miss?

"Once you start getting in the zone like that, you do feel that," Cattoor said.

Cattoor tied Justin Robinson for the most 3-pointers by a Hokie in a game. Robinson had nine in a 2019 win over Syracuse.

"Oh my gosh, there was a streak where [Cattoor] hit three or four in a row and I was like, 'This dude's insane,’" Pedulla said.

"A really good player losing his mind in a big ballgame," Young said.

Pedulla scored a career-high 20 points and was 6 of 7 from 3-point range.

"It was just rhythm," Pedulla said. "I felt good in warmups. The first couple shots went down and I was like, 'Hey, if I'm open, I'm going to keep shooting it.’"

Cattoor and Pedulla were a combined 15 of 18 from 3-point range, becoming the only pair of teammates at any school in the last decade to shoot a combined 80% from that distance while attempting at least 18 3-pointers.

FSU (13-7, 6-4) had beaten Tech six straight times overall. It was Tech's first win in this series since the 2016 ACC Tournament.

Tech entered this game on a three-game losing streak and in last place in the ACC.

"We're a lot better than what our record shows," Pedulla said. "We've lost a lot of close games and we haven't been able to finish. … Today we did a good job of finishing off the game."

The Hokies had lost to Miami on a half-court heave at the buzzer on Wednesday.

"A great level of resolve. What transpired on Wednesday was disheartening and just a kick in the kneecaps for all of us," Young said. "But come right back on Thursday and they're right back in the gym, recognizing things that went wrong.

"A great tribute to our internal leadership and the young men that we have in that locker room. … [An ACC mark of] 2-7 is not good enough. … But you've got one choice, and that is to continue to fight."

FSU's size and length usually give the Hokies plenty of problems, but not this time. Tech shot 61.5% from the field, including 68% in the second half.

"The coaches did a really good job, especially in practice today and yesterday, of saying, 'Don't drive to create for yourself. Drive to … kick [it out],’" Pedulla said. "That ended up working because as soon as you drive, they all just collapse and it makes shooters wide-open."

"We knew if you go try to shoot a layup they were going to block it, so we just went down there and tried to create for others and kick it out," Cattoor said.

The 18 3-pointers were the most Tech has ever made in an ACC game, eclipsing the 17 the team made in a 2017 game at Louisville.

"We knew coming in that we wouldn't get much paint touches, especially as guards, because of their [four] 7-footers," Pedulla said. "So we knew we'd have to get a little more 3s [than] usual."

The Hokies shot 72% from 3-point range (18 of 25) — their best 3-point field-goal percentage ever in an ACC game. It was the best 3-point field-goal percentage by any ACC team since the 3-point line was moved back to 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches in the fall of 2019.

"How have these guys ever lost?" an FSU fan wondered after Storm Murphy sank Tech's 18th 3-pointer in the waning minutes.

The Hokies won even though Justyn Mutts (10 points) and Keve Aluma (four points) each played only 23 minutes because of foul trouble.

Pedulla, Darius Maddox (six points) and David N'Guessan (six points) combined to supply Tech with 32 bench points.

"It takes less stress off of the … whole starting five," Maddox said. "Me, Sean and David, we're in the gym consistently and all three of us are confident. I feel like the more we play, the more we can help the team and the more we can make a change in terms of winning."

After back-to-back dunks by 7-4 center Naheem McLeod (15 points) gave FSU a 54-53 lead, Maddox made a jumper to give Tech the lead for good at 55-54 with 11:35 to go. Cattoor then sank a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 58-54.

McLeod later dunked again to cut the lead to 62-60 with 7:25 left, but the Hokies answered with a 14-0 run to build a 76-60 cushion with 4:39 left. Cattoor made his final four 3-pointers during the run.

"The score was 62-60, it was close, and … in your mind you're like, ‘All right, someone's got to do something.’ I wasn't going to let us lose," Cattoor said.

The Hokies led 39-31 at halftime. Tech was 9 of 14 from 3-point range in the first half. Pedulla was 5 of 5 from that distance in the half.

Anthony Polite scored 17 points for the Seminoles, who played without Malik Osborne (10 ppg, 6.9 rpg) because of a season-ending ankle injury.

