Go ahead and pencil in a third returning starter in the Virginia Tech women's basketball lineup next season.

One day after star center Elizabeth Kitley tweeted that she is returning to Tech for her extra year of eligibility, senior guard Cayla King tweeted Monday that she has also decided to return for her extra year.

"I'M BACK!" King tweeted, along with the words "Run it back."

King's decision means that Tech will welcome back three starters from this year's Final Four squad, including star point guard Georgia Amoore, who was a junior this season.

Kitley and King will be using the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA granted all 2020-21 winter-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

King and Kitley are close friends who were teammates in high school before joining the Hokies.

"Another year with my best friend," Kitley tweeted Monday when she retweeted King's tweet.

King started every game for the 31-5 Hokies this season. She averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 30.8 minutes. She ranked second on the team with 80 3-pointers. King is also a defensive asset.

She had 12 points in the Elite Eight win over Ohio State and 14 points in the Final Four loss to LSU. She made a school-record nine 3-pointers in a win over Mount St. Mary's in the regular season.

King averaged 8.7 points and made 60 3-pointers as a sophomore. She averaged 7.0 points and sank 59 3-pointers as a junior.

On Sunday, after Kitley announced her decision to return but before King announced her decision, Tech was ranked No. 14 in ESPN.com's "Way Too Early Top 25." Of course, that ranking could rise if Tech coach Kenny Brooks is able to pluck a few standouts out of the transfer portal to replace departing starters Kayanna Traylor and Taylor Soule.