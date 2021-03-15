CBS and Turner analysts discuss Virginia Tech and Virginia

"[But] this is concerning to me, it really is. … I have UVa, in my bracket, I have them going to the Sweet 16. … But this is obviously an issue that might make me want to change my decisions as far as how far I think they possibly could. go. It's not easy to take a week off right before you're going to play a game. You never know how a team's going to react."

Szczerbiak will be in a New York studio for the tournament with Greg Gumbel, Seth Davis and Clark Kellogg.

Kellogg, whose son Nick played for the Ohio University team that reached the Sweet 16 in 2012, is impressed with the Ohio squad that will face UVa on Saturday.

"This team they have this year is very, very similar to the team in 2012," Kellogg said. "They have a dynamic point guard — Jason Preston is one of the elite stat-sheet stuffers in college basketball.

"They've got a big guy, Dwight Wilson III, who can score.

"This team, with Virginia at full go, was going to be problematic for the Cavaliers. … So this is very, very intriguing from that standpoint, what the Bobcats represent and can bring to the court, but also because of what's going on with Virginia."

Carter Blackburn will do the play-by-play for the UVa game, with Debbie Antonelli the analyst.

Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley will be in an Atlanta studio for the tournament with Ernie Johnson and Candace Parker.

