Center of attention: Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley named ACC player of the year

Basketball was not Elizabeth Kitley's favorite sport when she was growing up in North Carolina.

It was softball.

She played first base and third base in travel ball. She spent a lot of time at the batting cages.

"I was determined to play college softball," she said.

But she also played rec league basketball. Her father, former Wake Forest center Ralph Kitley, was her coach.

"I didn't want to be that dad that was pushing his daughter into anything specific," he said. "So I just sat back and let her figure it out."

Basketball became a bond between the two of them.

"It was a good way for us to spend time together because we would go to Wake Forest games — men and women — growing up and we'd also just go to the gym and shoot together, which would be fun," she said.

She played volleyball, basketball and softball for her school as a ninth grader, when she was 6-foot-2. That was when she got her first three offers to play college basketball. So the summer before her sophomore year at Northwest Guilford High School, she decided to give up her other sports and focus on basketball.

Kitley became an all-state pick in high school, and decided to play college basketball for Virginia Tech.

She worked with Tech coach Kenny Brooks to add layers to her game

Kitley wound up being named the ACC freshman of the year. As a sophomore, she made the 10-woman All-ACC first team.

On Tuesday, the 6-6 junior center was named the ACC player of the year. She became the first Tech women's basketball player to earn that honor, which was awarded by a panel of ACC coaches, media members and sports information directors.

"She has an insatiable habit of working and wanting to get better," Brooks said. "Once she got here, she really reinvented her game."

Kitley is proud of how much her game has grown.

"I have to be my biggest fan, or what's the point?" she said.

Well, she might be tied with her father.

"He's definitely my biggest supporter," she said.

"It's been great to watch her progress," her father said. "Coach Brooks just expanded her game tremendously."

Family ties

Kitley is from Summerfield, North Carolina — near Greensboro, where she will play in the ACC tournament this week.

When she decided to focus on basketball, she left her AAU team to join a more competitive one that included her high school teammate and current Hokies teammate Cayla King. The squad also included the center for a rival high school — current North Carolina State senior Elissa Cunane.

Cunane, who is a good friend of Kitley's, finished second to Kitley in the ACC player of the year voting Tuesday.

Brooks was involved in the recruiting battle for Cunane. He first noticed Kitley when she was playing in the same game as Cunane.

"When Elissa Cunane decided to go to N.C. State, we weren't heartbroken because Liz was the one I wanted," Brooks said.

Ralph Kitley was the principal of his daughter's high school, so he was a regular at her high school team's practices.

Back then, Elizabeth played like her 6-10 father used to — plenty of hook shots near the basket.

"When I was working with her, … it was old school. Back to the basket," Ralph Kitley said.

"My dad definitely helped me in high school a lot," Elizabeth said.

Kitley has two older half brothers from her mother's first marriage and a 30-year-old half sister from her father's first marriage — Raven, who is autistic.

"She's definitely a very intelligent person and very capable of doing a lot of things," Elizabeth said of her sister. "Super intelligent but doesn't really understand social cues as well."

When Elizabeth was in high school, Raven began living with Ralph's family full time. The sisters became much closer.

"It's definitely helped open my eyes to different kinds of people, learn how to interact with them better, learn how to treat them," Elizabeth said.

"[Raven] loves her sister big-time," their father said.

When Kitley and her family took an unofficial recruiting visit to Virginia Tech, Kitley was given a lanyard identifying her as a Tech recruit. The staff gave Raven one, too.

During her junior year, Kitley verbally committed to Virginia Tech. She picked the Hokies over N.C. State, Virginia, Georgia and her father's alma mater, Wake Forest.

"[Brooks] made my whole family feel like they belonged here," she said.

That has not changed.

"I can't say enough about how Coach Brooks and Virginia Tech women's basketball has embraced Raven," Ralph Kitley said. "It means tons to Elizabeth."

Diversified repertoire

The summer before her senior year of high school, Kitley suffered a torn ACL in an AAU game. She had surgery, and missed all but the final two games of her senior season of high school.

Kitley was rated the No. 33 high school senior in the nation in ESPN's recruiting rankings, but she was unsure of herself when she joined the Hokies.

"I had no idea what to expect when I first got here," she said. "I hadn't played in a year, so I had had no idea what my role was going to be or how I was going to play."

She hit the weight room so she could be strong enough for the rigors of ACC post play.

"Being able to fight with the big girls," she said.

Kitley started every game as a freshman, when she ranked second on the Hokies in scoring (12.5 ppg) and rebounding (7.2 rpg) and earned ACC freshman of the year honors. Late in the season, Brooks changed the team's offensive approach to emphasize getting the ball inside to Kitley.

But she often fell on the court that season.

"I probably fell eight times a game," she said. "I had to get stronger so I didn't collapse all the time."

As a freshman, Kitley got most of her buckets from scoring within 6 feet of the basket.

Brooks and Kitley diversified her offensive repertoire for her sophomore season, moving her away from the basket some so she did not have to endure a pounding in the paint the entire game.

"Instead of going for all layups and hook shots, Coach Brooks helped me work on the fadeaway [jumper] and getting my mid-range stuff down — step-backs and all that kind of stuff, which is a lot less taxing on your body," she said. "That helped me play high minutes. I didn't come out as much — which I wouldn't have it any other way. And [was] not falling as much."

Despite often being double-teamed, Kitley ranked second in the ACC in scoring (18.2 ppg) last season.

"The amount of attention that she gets, even before she catches the ball, makes it very, very hard," Brooks said. "She's gotten so much better at getting out of double teams or finding her teammates."

"She sees the game through a guard's eyes," ESPN and ACC Network analyst Debbie Antonelli said. "She is a really good passer."

Kitley ranked third in the ACC in rebounding (10.4 ppg), second in blocks (1.9 bpg) and sixth in minutes (35.7 mpg) last season.

She formed a dynamic duo with guard Aisha Sheppard, who averaged 17.7 points. They helped Tech reach the NCAA tournament for the first time in 15 years.

This season, Kitley ranks second in the ACC in scoring (17.7 ppg) and first in field-goal percentage (53.8%). She often tries to beat double teams by taking a quick mid-range shot.

"I've gotten even more comfortable with the fade this year and more comfortable in the mid-range," she said. "I'm taking even more shots in the mid-range than I was last year."

Kitley is the focal point of the offense.

"Before each game, I have a little conversation with myself and I tell myself to have fun and just play with teammates and work off of each other and not think about me so much because then I'll just get in my own head," Kitley said.

Brooks spends 45 minutes to an hour with her in an individual workout each day, working on everything from footwork to shooting to post moves. The two will also watch film for an hour, studying how foes play her.

"She just wants to master everything," Brooks said.

Kitley made the All-ACC first team Tuesday, becoming the first Hokie to earn first-team honors in back-to-back years. Sheppard (13.1 ppg, league-high 84 3-pointers) made the All-ACC second team.

They have helped the 21st-ranked Hokies win a school-record 13 ACC games and tie for third place — the team's highest-ever finish in the ACC standings. Tech is 21-8 overall.

Kitley ranks second in the ACC in rebounding (10.2 rpg). She leads the league with 14 double-doubles.

"She is a really good rebounder in traffic because she rebounds with two hands," Antonelli said. "She reads the angle off the glass."

Kitley ranks second in the ACC with an average of 2.6 blocks.

"It's definitely [about] timing, especially coming over to block a guard's shot," she said.

"She's the eraser back there," Brooks said.

Kitley was named to the ACC all-defensive team Tuesday.

"She's kind of like the mike linebacker," Brooks said. "She's calling out their plays. She's calling out the coverages.

"She's probably the smartest kid I've ever coached on both ends of the floor."

Kitley is one of 10 players on the watch list for this year's Lisa Leslie Award, which goes to the center of the year. She is one of 20 players on the late-season watch list for the Wooden Award, which goes to the national player of the year.

Kitley's father retired as the principal of her old high school in 2020 so he could spend more time at Tech games. Her mother is still a high school principal.

Kitley is as sharp in the classroom as she is on the court. Kitley, who is majoring in human nutrition, foods and exercise, has a 3.94 GPA. She wants to become a doctor, so she takes such classes as organic chemistry and anatomy.

"I went to school to play basketball. Liz is going to school to use basketball to get to where she wants to go," her father said.

Kitley will be back in the Greensboro area on Thursday for the second round of the ACC tournament.

If the opposing team tries to double-team her, so be it.

"I like a challenge," she said. "I just have to work harder and think harder to figure out how I can be effective."

