Chamarri Conner met with all 32 NFL teams at the Senior Bowl and interacted with most every team again leading up to his pro day at Virginia Tech. The questions varied in the many interviews, but one question remained the same.

How do you feel about playing safety and nickelback?

Conner played both positions this past season with the Hokies. He started games at free safety and then played a significant number of snaps at nickelback.

His versatility is the reason why he is projected to be taken between the fifth and seventh rounds of this weekend’s NFL Draft.

Conner is the only former Virginia Tech player projected to be taken in the seven-round draft.

“Just showing that I can bounce back and forth and play both,” Conner said of what he wanted to show teams during the evaluation process. “I can do whatever’s needed and play in the box, play in space and do many different things.”

The 6-foot, 202-pound Conner has the size NFL teams want in a field safety or a nickelback, and many draft analysts rave about his ball skills.

He proved he could challenge receivers for the ball at safety and wasn’t afraid to line up over slot tight ends at nickelback.

Conner recorded 314 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss and four interceptions over his five seasons with the Hokies.

The teams provided feedback to Conner on what he needed to work on leading up to the draft. That included working on his angles to the ball and being able to find the football while in coverage.

“I wanted to work on everything,” he said, “so just working my footwork, my DB drills, plus working with speed and working on my explosiveness and my jumps.”

Conner hopes to extend a streak of Hokies being drafted dating back to 1994. A former Virginia Tech player has been selected in 28 of the past 29 NFL drafts, with the 2019 draft being the outlier in the streak.

He will likely have to wait until the draft’s third day before hearing his name called. Every publication that produces a seven-round mock draft has Conner going between the fifth and seventh rounds.

Conner is one of several former Hokies who hope to find a new home with an NFL team this weekend. Conner is projected to be drafted, while players such as Silas Dzansi, Dax Hollifield and Jalen Holston are optimistic they can sign as undrafted free agents.

Wide receiver Jadan Blue announced on Tuesday that he declared for the NFL Draft.

“It’s been good,” Hollifield said of the preparation. “It’s all ball; it’s been great minus school.”

Holston said he has worked on “learning how to be a pro” throughout the process.

“It’s a very exciting opportunity; it’s something that you work your whole life toward growing up,” he said.

Dzansi and Holston were previously selected in the USFL College Draft and can sign with their respective teams if an NFL team doesn’t sign them.

“We want you to try for the NFL. If it doesn’t work out, you’ve still got us in the bag,” Dzansi said of his discussion with the Memphis Showboats.

Holston was selected by the New Jersey Generals.