Changes await Virginia Tech students for home football opener

A new pathway to Lane Stadium and a new tailgating alternative to Center Street are among the changes that await Virginia Tech students Saturday for the football team's home opener.

Last season, Tech turned Gate 7 at Lane Stadium's northeast entrance into a students-only gate. But the congestion there was so bad for an October home game against Notre Dame that students complained of being pinned against metal fences. One student last October described the pushing that resulted from overcrowding there as a "mosh pit."

Tech took steps to make the experience safer for the following home game. There was still a long line as students made their way from tailgating at Center Street to the stadium. But the process was better organized, thanks in part to the presence of more law-enforcement officers and stadium personnel.

This season, students won't be using that pathway at all.

The new entranceway for students as they head to Gate 7 on Saturday will begin on Washington Street, between the basketball practice facility and the tennis courts.

"We're always working to try to make game day more enjoyable, more fun and yes, more safe," Tech associate vice president for communications Mark Owczarski said Friday in a phone interview. "[The new pathway] will provide more room and a safe entry for our students.

"The ability to manage congestion, … make sure that … thousands of people get into the stadium safely, that's our goal."

A 35-foot-wide, inflatable orange archway on Washington Street will signal the start of the path toward the stadium. Bag-check and ticket-scanning stations will be on the path.

Last season's pathway to Gate 7 — otherwise known as Callaghan-Sheridan Way — will be closed for use Saturday as a crossing point from Center Street to the stadium. That part of the road runs by the Stadium Woods forest and behind the football practice facility.

"[The closing] will encourage the students to use the pathway that comes off of Washington Street, help manage the flow of people," Owczarski said.

The portion of Callaghan-Sheridan Way that runs behind the north end-zone stands will become part of the Lane footprint, hopefully improving pedestrian traffic between the east stands and the west stands.

The new pathway and the closing of the old pathway to Gate 7 would also seem to address the town of Blacksburg's concern about students crossing Stadium Woods to get to the stadium.

Another big difference for Tech students Saturday will occur inside Hokie Village, otherwise known as the soccer practice field that is across the street from Lane. A student tailgating area will debut inside Hokie Village. It will open three and a half hours before kickoff and will offer live music, games and more.

The new tailgating area for students will provide them with an on-campus alternative to tailgating at Center Street.

"We're just giving them more options," Owczarski said.

Tech announced the pathway change and the new student tailgating area last week. In the news release, the athletic department said the changes were made in partnership with the town of Blacksburg, the Blacksburg Police Department and the non-athletic side of the university.

Two months ago, the Blacksburg Town Council made changes to its mass outdoor gathering ordinance, which involves events with more than 200 people. The changes include permits requiring documentation of an applicant's plans to control access to an event, as well as plans to address underage drinking.

Blacksburg council OKs mass gathering changes; prompted by student behavior One particular area town officials hope the changes help address is Center Street, which has gradually become a much more prominent spot for pregame Virginia Tech football events.

A voluntary party registration process for events on private property that involve fewer than 200 people was also added by the council, giving the town a way to remind people about cleaning up after an event and giving police a way to issue a phone warning about excessive noise.

The council's actions were made in part because of concerns over Center Street tailgating. The council's actions and the new tailgating alternative for students could result in fewer people milling about Center Street.

Providing an on-campus alternative to Center Street tailgating also would seem to address the town's concern about the Blacksburg police department being stretched thin on game days.

Tailgaiting in the Houston-Harrell neighborhood, which includes Center Street, is still allowed, Blacksburg Town Manager Marc Verniel stressed Thursday in an email to The Roanoke Times.

"We do expect the tradition of tailgating to continue in the Houston-Harrell neighborhood. It will be a collection of privately hosted tailgates by students and student organizations who live in the area and their invited guests," Verniel said in the email. "There will also continue to be cars parked on private properties and individual nonstudent tailgates in those parking areas. Alcohol consumption will be limited to these private properties and is not permitted on public streets or sidewalks."

Verniel said in the email that representatives of the Blacksburg Police Department and Virginia Tech have met with dozens of student organizations and student leadership groups about the game-day changes.

Tech senior Mohammed Khraibani is used to meeting his friends at Center Street and listening to music before heading to Lane.

"It was a nice environment … overseen by the police," he said in an interview at a Tech women's soccer game Thursday.

He will head to Center Street again Saturday to see the changes but worries that people will be "hostile" to the students.

"People just want to have fun," he said. "I heard there's no music, no DJs or big groups [at Center Street] and I feel like that's going to change the environment. The new incoming freshmen won't be able to experience the old Center Street."

Tech sophomore Preston Wales said he sometimes went to Center Street before football games last year.

"It's enjoyable," he said at the soccer game. "You're going out there with a bunch of your friends, usually, or you're just meeting new friends."

He said he wasn't sure what to expect at Center Street this year.

Another change for Tech students Saturday involves the expansion of the student section in the east stands. Another section has been added to provide more space for students and more student seating.

At the Notre Dame game last October, there was a congestion problem inside the concrete passageways that funnel students from the concourse to certain sections in the east stands. Students were crammed into those portals and got stuck at that game. That was not an issue the following home game because stadium personnel and law-enforcement officers were there to redirect students to other portals when passageways or stands filled up.

The student section behind the north end zone remains the same.

One other change involves both students and the general public. Gate 8 on the east side of Lane has been closed.