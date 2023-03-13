It will be a "family" affair when Virginia Tech hosts Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament.

No. 16 seed Chattanooga is steered by rookie head coach Shawn Poppie, who spent six years on Kenny Brooks' Tech staff before taking the Mocs job last spring.

On Friday, Poppie will have to square off against his friend and mentor, as well as against players he used to help coach.

"How close we are, Coach Brooks and myself — and not only that but me and the [Tech] players," Poppie said Monday in a phone interview.

"To be watching [Tech] as a fan all year from the outside, it's almost like our team became their little sisters. They've really kind of followed my lead with how much I obviously care about the Hokies and they started watching [Tech] all the time as well. … And vice versa. I got numerous texts from that [Tech] crew this year.

"To feel like you've got family going against each other, that's what I'm not excited about. … I didn't really want to go play somebody that we would consider family."

Brooks is not thrilled with the matchup, either.

"Obviously they're trying to have storylines," Brooks said of the NCAA tournament committee. "I wish that it could be somebody else so that you could have a little bit more … angst towards your opponent. But we will for 40 minutes."

Brooks and Poppie have kept in touch with each other since Poppie's exit, talking a few times each week.

"I lean on him so much," Poppie said. "[There's] still the mentorship piece of 'How do you manage this?’

"Somebody I'll always consider family. I owe him so much for what he's done to help me and my career — but also helped me become a better father, a better husband."

Poppie said he has stayed "very, very connected" not only with Brooks but also with Tech assistants Lindsey Hicks and Radvile Autukaite.

At halftime of Tech's ACC tournament title game win over Louisville on March 5, Brooks checked his phone to see whether Poppie's team had won the Southern Conference tournament final that day. Brooks was excited to see that the Mocs had won.

"He's very near and dear to my heart," Brooks said.

The Tech players watched the NCAA tournament selection show Sunday at Cassell Coliseum. Not only did they jump to their feet and roar with delight when Tech was announced as a No. 1 seed, but they did so again when Chattanooga was announced as their first-round foe. Poppie said Tech players texted him after the pairing was announced.

Poppie attended the Hokies' regular-season finale at Georgia Tech on Feb 26.

"The amount of hugs I got from the kids and the families, it was [great]. I should've been down there with my pad and paper taking notes," he joked. "That's… the hardest part of coming back. I wanted to be their biggest fan through the tournament and let us compete against somebody else."

The top-seeded Hokies (27-4) will host the Mocs at 5:30 p.m. Friday in a game that will air on ESPNU. The game is sold out.

The Hokies will be hosting a first-round doubleheader and second-round game for the first time since 2004.

"It'll be awesome to come back into Cassell," Poppie said. "Although I'm not going to be a fan of being on the other sideline, it'll be a really neat experience to come into Cassell [with Tech] hosting an NCAA tournament. … What an unbelievable job Kenny's done with that program, the support it's getting."

Chattanooga (20-12) finished second in the Southern Conference during the regular season but earned an automatic NCAA bid by winning the SoCon tournament. The Mocs are in the NCAAs for the first time since 2017.

"It's been a fun ride," Poppie said. "They've bought in to every word we've sold."

The Mocs play their weekend games on Saturdays, while the Hokies play theirs on Sundays. So Poppie was able to watch Tech's Sunday games on television this season.

"You cheer for them all year. Now I'm trying to figure out how to guard them and I'm like, 'Oh my goodness, they're even better than I thought,’" Poppie said.

The scouting report for Friday's game certainly won't be hard for Poppie to write.

"He definitely knows what we do," Tech center Elizabeth Kitley said.

But the Chattanooga scouting report won't be hard for Brooks and his staff, either. Poppie brought many of Tech's plays with him to Chattanooga.

"Most of them are even the same play calls. The names are still the same," Poppie said. "We'll hear the same play calls going back and forth each time down the floor [Friday]."