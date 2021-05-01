Chicago Bears take Khalil Herbert in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears drafted former Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert with the No. 33 (No. 217 overall) pick in the sixth round on Saturday afternoon.

Herbert is the first Tech running back drafted since David Wilson was drafted in the first round of the 2012 draft by the New York Giants.

There were only four running backs taken in the first three rounds and only two — Alabama running back Najee Harris (No. 24 by Pittsburgh) and Clemson running back Travis Etienne (No. 25 by Jacksonville) — went in the opening round.

Herbert was the 14th running back taken overall.

He led the ACC with 1,791 all-purpose yards last fall and had 1,182 yards with eight touchdowns and ranked second in the conference averaging 7.68 yards per carry (sixth nationally).

He made an immediate splash in Blacksburg by rushing for more than 100 yards in each of the team’s first four games. His best game came in Week 2 when he put up 357 all-purpose yards in a 38-31 win over Duke. It was the most all-purpose yards in a single game for Tech since 2004.

A hamstring injury slowed him down in November, but he bounced back and ran for 162 yards in the Commonwealth Cup against Virginia.