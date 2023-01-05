Clemson hands Virginia Tech 3rd straight loss

BLACKSBURG — Make that three losses in a row.

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team suffered its third straight defeat Wednesday night, falling to Clemson 68-65 at Cassell Coliseum.

Tech (11-4, 1-3 ACC) lost at home for the first time this season.

"Feel like a dog," Tech coach Mike Young said after the loss. "We've got some corrections to make."

Tech shot just 31.3% from the field — its worst percentage since the Hokies shot 29% in a 2020 ACC Tournament loss to North Carolina.

"I didn't think you could ever limit us to [31.3%] … from the field. Holy cow," Young said.

"We just took some bad shots — me specifically," said point guard Sean Pedulla, who had 14 points but who was 5 of 18 from the field.

Tech forward Grant Basile had 17 points but was 5 of 15 from the field.

"We missed some ones that we've got to make," Basile said. "I took a couple bad ones that didn't fall. … I was 5 of 15; that's tough to win a basketball game when you shoot like that."

All three losses in this skid have been close shaves, including a 70-65 overtime defeat at Boston College on Dec. 21 and a 77-75 loss at Wake Forest last weekend.

"BC, Wake Forest and Clemson tonight had the ability to play a bigger lineup and I have a hard time matching up with that," Young said. "I'm counteracting that with a big lineup of our own.

"Each of those teams played a little bit better than we did. That's just the bottom line. Hate it."

Tech starting guard Hunter Cattoor missed his second straight game with a bruised elbow. Tech has been without the 3-point ace since he got hurt at BC with 4:50 left in regulation.

"Our spacing, our ball movement, shot selection at times [in the skid] is not what it has to be — and [Tech is] missing another guy that can stretch you and make a shot," Young said.

Young had said after the Wake Forest loss that he thought Cattoor would play Wednesday. But Young said after Wednesday's loss that Cattoor had "a little setback."

The Hokies made nine 3-pointers in the game but shot just 27.9% from 2-point range (12 of 43). It was the first time Tech shot worse than 30% from 2-point range in Young's four seasons as coach.

"That's awful," Young said of that 2-point percentage.

Without Cattoor, Young again went with a bigger lineup than usual. Lynn Kidd again started at center, with Basile and Justyn Mutts at the forward spots.

But Clemson (12-3, 4-0) had a big frontcourt of its own, including 6-foot-7 forward Hunter Tyson (13 points, 14 rebounds), 6-10 center PJ Hall (13 points), 6-7 forward Ian Schieffelin and 6-7 reserve forward RJ Godfrey (10 points).

"We were very physical," Tigers coach Brad Brownell said.

"It helps that Hunter Cattoor's not playing. He's an outstanding player and stretches the defense that way. And so it becomes a big-body game. … It's just physical. There's not as much space. There's big bodies on top of you. You've got to play really good one-on-one interior defense. I thought we did that."

Tech shot just 27.3% from the field in the second half.

"Shot selection has taken a dip," Young said. "Was that my fault with what we're trying to do? I think what we're trying to do [by using a big lineup to counteract a big lineup] is out of necessity right now."

Tech had almost as many turnovers (11) as assists (12) on Wednesday. The Hokies have had more turnovers (39) than assists (38) in this three-game slide.

"Twelve assists and 11 turnovers, golly," Young said. "Assists should be, typically, 17, 18, 19."

Clemson improved to 4-0 in ACC play for the first time since the 1996-97 season. Five players scored in double figures for the Tigers, who won their fourth straight game.

Tech went on a 9-0 run to grab a 58-57 lead with 5:44 to go. Basile had seven points in the run.

But the Tigers answered with six straight points to grab a 63-58 lead with 2:27 left. They led the rest of the way.

Pedulla made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 67-65 with 11.2 seconds left.

After Godfrey made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 68-65 with 7.3 seconds left, Clemson opted not to foul the Hokies.

Pedulla, guarded by Chase Hunter (12 points), shot an air ball on a 3-point attempt from the left side of the floor with two seconds left.

"We had a lot of bodies on the right side of the floor, and that's kind of where I wanted to get to. So I kind of was forced to go into that left side," Pedulla said. "Hunter … did a good job of defending and kind of forced me into that left step-back, which I don't like shooting out of. Not the best shot selection. … I'm better shooting out of my right hand.

"As I stepped back, I thought he was fouling me because he kind of reached out. That kind of threw my shot off a little."

Young said Pedulla "made the wrong play."

In the 2022 ACC Tournament, Darius Maddox made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of overtime to give the Hokies a 76-75 win over Clemson.

So Brownell was glad there was no game-winning 3-pointer for Tech this time.

"The basketball gods needed to give us one after what happened to us last year in the tournament," Brownell said.

Mutts had 11 points Wednesday. Maddox had all 11 of his points in the first half.

Tech freshman guard Rodney Rice did not make his college debut Wednesday. Rice has yet to play this season because of ankle surgery. Tech had announced Tuesday that Rice would be a game-time decision.

But Young said after Wednesday's game that Rice had also suffered a setback. He said Rice's setback was minor.