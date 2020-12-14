Clemson-Virginia Tech men's basketball preview capsule

Notes: This is the ACC opener for both teams. … Virginia Tech dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday, while Clemson entered the poll at No. 24. The Tigers are in the Top 25 for the first time since November 2018. … The Hokies have struggled offensively of late. They shot 35% from the field and 14.8% from 3-point range in a 64-57 win over VMI on Dec. 3. They shot 37% from the field and 27.3% from 3-point range in last week's 75-55 loss to Penn State. Tech has sunk only six 3-pointers or fewer in each of its last three games. … Clemson beat Maryland 67-51 in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge last week and defeated Alabama 64-56 in Atlanta last weekend. The Tigers also own wins over Mississippi State and Purdue. … Clemson is ranked fifth nationally in scoring defense (51.4 ppg) and 12th in field-goal percentage defense (34.9%). … Eleven Tigers average at least 10.5 minutes. … The Hokies have won six of the last seven meetings in the series, including both games last season. … Tech has won seven of the last eight meetings at Cassell. … Aamir Simms, who made the preseason All-ACC first team this year after earning All-ACC third-team honors in March, averages 11.6 points for the Tigers. Keve Aluma averages 15.8 points for Tech.