Clemson-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Women’s Basketball

ACC Tournament

Second Round

Clemson vs. No. 21 Virginia Tech

11 a.m. at Greensboro Coliseum

Notes: Clemson is the No. 13 seed in the ACC tournament, while the Hokies are the No. 5 seed. … Clemson beat 12th-seeded Syracuse 88-69 in the first round Wednesday. All-ACC first-team pick Delicia Washington had 33 points and 11 rebounds for Clemson. The Tigers shot 55.7% from the field. … Washington averages 17.2 points. … Tech beat Clemson 73-52 in Blacksburg on Feb. 8. Aisha Sheppard had 23 points and five 3-pointers for Tech in that game, while Azana Baines scored 20 points. ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley had eight rebounds but scored just two points. Kitley, who was double-teamed and even triple-teamed, was 0 of 2 from the field. Tech shot 52.8% from the field to Clemson's 27.6%. Washington was held to seven points; she was just 3 of 13 from the field. … The winner of this game will face fourth-seeded and 16th-ranked North Carolina in the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Friday. … Tech tied for third place in the ACC standings. "Going to the ACC tournament with an opportunity to really compete for a championship is something that's a little bit different, and it's exciting for us," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "Getting the fifth seed was a little bit disappointing because you covet that … top-four seed."