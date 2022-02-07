 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clemson-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

  • 0

Women’s Basketball

Tuesday

Clemson at Virginia Tech

6 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Internet: ACC Network Extra

Records: Clemson 8-15, 2-10 ACC; Virginia Tech 16-6, 8-3

Notes: This is the second game in a four-game, eight-day homestand for the Hokies. … Tech center Elizabeth Kitley averages 18 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks. She is shooting 53% from the field. The only other player from a Power Five league with comparable numbers is Kansas State star Ayoka Lee, who averages 24.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks while shooting 58.2% from the field. … Clemson guard Delicia Washington was named the ACC co-player of the week Monday. She had 28 points and five 3-pointers in a loss to Louisville last Thursday and had 23 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's comeback win at Virginia. … Clemson trailed UVa by 12 points in the third quarter Sunday but rallied for a 59-55 win. Clemson shot 71.4% from the field in the fourth quarter. The win enabled the Tigers to snap a four-game slide. … Washington averages 15.7 points.

People are also reading…

— Mark Berman

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Early Olympic standouts as the Beijing games begin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert