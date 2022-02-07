Clemson-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Women’s Basketball

Tuesday

Clemson at Virginia Tech

6 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Notes: This is the second game in a four-game, eight-day homestand for the Hokies. … Tech center Elizabeth Kitley averages 18 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks. She is shooting 53% from the field. The only other player from a Power Five league with comparable numbers is Kansas State star Ayoka Lee, who averages 24.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks while shooting 58.2% from the field. … Clemson guard Delicia Washington was named the ACC co-player of the week Monday. She had 28 points and five 3-pointers in a loss to Louisville last Thursday and had 23 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's comeback win at Virginia. … Clemson trailed UVa by 12 points in the third quarter Sunday but rallied for a 59-55 win. Clemson shot 71.4% from the field in the fourth quarter. The win enabled the Tigers to snap a four-game slide. … Washington averages 15.7 points.