Coaches waiting to see when basketball season might start

The Radford men's basketball team is scheduled to visit North Carolina State, Vanderbilt and East Carolina in the upcoming season. Radford would reap $85,000 from State, another $85,000 from Vanderbilt and $60,000 from ECU.

The Highlanders will also get $150,000 for playing in the on-campus portion of the Hall of Fame Classic. Radford will have three road games (South Carolina, TCU and Norfolk State) and one home game (Elon) in that event.

VMI will reap $95,000 for visiting Virginia Tech in the upcoming season. VMI will also visit Wake Forest.

"There's the financial aspect if you don't have some of those games," Earl said. "That affects some teams' bottom lines."

Last month, the Ivy League decided not to have any competitions during the fall semester — not just in football and other fall sports but in basketball as well. The Ivy is the only Division I league to push back the start of the basketball season so far.

Some other Division I conferences, such as the Atlantic 10 and the Mid-American Conference, have postponed fall sports until the spring but have not made decisions about whether or not to let basketball teams play games in the fall semester.

Jones fears there might not even be a basketball season.