Coaches waiting to see when basketball season might start

As conferences grapple with what to do with their football schedules, stay tuned for basketball.
The Big Ten, Southeastern Conference and Pacific 12 have adopted conference-only schedules for the football season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Might the same thing happen for basketball — not just in some leagues but for all of Division I? Might the season tip off in January instead of November?
Men's and women's basketball coaches are preparing for a season while uncertain of those answers.
"In terms of basketball, we are very much in a wait and see [mode]," Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young said. "We do have the advantage of learning from other sports — how the NFL's going to roll out, how college football's going to roll out.
"To have a full season [or] conference-only starting January 1, that is premature to speculate. … We're a long way from making any determination on what that schedule looks like.
"There are a number of scenarios that are on the table."
The season might start in early November as usual, with two months of mostly nonconference games. So teams still have their nonleague games on the books.
But the pandemic could prompt leagues this fall to push back the start of the season until January and resort to a conference-only scheduling model.
"Everyone's preparing for both [scenarios]," Tech women's basketball coach Kenny Brooks said.
"Be prepared for anything to change," VMI coach Dan Earl said. "Who knows what that is? Is that conference-only starting January? Is that push everything back and start the whole season in January so you get nonconference then conference? … Everybody is just kind of waiting."
Brooks said "there's just so much uncertainty."
"We're right in the middle of workouts right now, and with the uncertainty of the season, we're not working out for that goal," Brooks said. "We're working out to keep the kids' mental capacity healthy — giving them something to look forward to but not knowing when that date [is] or what exactly's going to happen.
"You have to really concentrate on their mental [outlook] because there is really no answer for what's going on."
A season without nonleague games would be bad news for schools such as Radford and VMI. Schools in less prestigious conferences would not get the paydays that come from visiting teams in major conferences.
"That wouldn't be good for us because we need the out-of-conference guarantee money," Radford men's basketball coach Mike Jones said. "The guarantee money that we bring in along with the women's basketball program is close to $500,000. That's a significant amount of money that would help fund other sports and help our own sports."
The Radford men's basketball team is scheduled to visit North Carolina State, Vanderbilt and East Carolina in the upcoming season. Radford would reap $85,000 from State, another $85,000 from Vanderbilt and $60,000 from ECU.
The Highlanders will also get $150,000 for playing in the on-campus portion of the Hall of Fame Classic. Radford will have three road games (South Carolina, TCU and Norfolk State) and one home game (Elon) in that event.
VMI will reap $95,000 for visiting Virginia Tech in the upcoming season. VMI will also visit Wake Forest.
"There's the financial aspect if you don't have some of those games," Earl said. "That affects some teams' bottom lines."
Last month, the Ivy League decided not to have any competitions during the fall semester — not just in football and other fall sports but in basketball as well. The Ivy is the only Division I league to push back the start of the basketball season so far.
Some other Division I conferences, such as the Atlantic 10 and the Mid-American Conference, have postponed fall sports until the spring but have not made decisions about whether or not to let basketball teams play games in the fall semester.
Jones fears there might not even be a basketball season.
"There's a holdout nationally …to see if we can have a football season because it raises so much money," Jones said. "I think they'll eventually cancel. And then there's going to be a holdout to see if we can do basketball. Unless there's a vaccine, there's going to be a cancellation of that, too. It's hard to see anything different."
The uncertainty has made schools and leagues hesitant about unveiling their basketball schedules.
Virginia Tech, Radford and VMI have yet to issue news releases about their nonconference schedules or put their schedules on their websites.
The ACC has not announced the matchups for the annual Big Ten-ACC Challenges in men's and women's basketball.
Brooks is actually still tweaking his nonleague schedule because of the pandemic. A tournament in Puerto Rico that Tech was planning to play in has been called off, and a tournament in Florida is on shaky ground.
The Tech men's and women's basketball teams are both on campus for workouts. Young said Tuesday that none of his players had positive COVID-19 tests. Brooks declined to say if any of his players had positive tests but said they all are healthy and working out.
Jones, whose team is also back for workouts, said one of his players tested positive when he first reported to campus.
VMI has said one of its freshman basketball players tested positive on July 11.
