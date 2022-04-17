Coast Guard Auxiliary helps rowers have safe race day

Multiple colleges and universities were in attendance on April 2 to compete in the Waterfield Cup Memorial Regatta rowing competition taking place on Claytor Lake.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary was also on the scene, along with Pulaski County Special Operations, to ensure the safety of the competing athletes.

It was a sunny day, what could possibly go wrong? Why have rescue boats at the ready?

The air temperature was 40 to 50 degrees and the water temperature 52 degrees. The athletes do not wear life jackets. If these relatively unprotected athletes go in the water, they can go hypothermic, cramp up and drown within minutes.

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 83 Commander Steve Holcomb had a team deployed to prevent that. The patrol boat crew also controlled water traffic for the event to prevent an inadvertent collision or interference with the competition. The telecommunications center was also open, monitoring the position of the patrol boat by GPS for added safety. The communications center was manned by certified telecommunications operators and students in the Coast Guard Auxiliary University Program.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary patrol boat was crewed by Holcomb, Auxiliarist Mike Hoffman and a Virginia Tech student. Hoffman, the flotilla’s operations officer, has been in a lot of tough situations on the lake. And good thing Commander Holcomb has plenty of experience saving lives; he is former active-duty Coast Guard and a full-time medical professional. Both men are calm under pressure. They believe in being always ready.

The Hokie afloat in the rescue boat was Kyle Hector, the student leader of the Auxiliary University Program at Virginia Tech and a flotilla staff officer. The Coast Guard Auxiliary University Program gives university students training, internships and a head start on becoming a Coast Guard officer. Kyle is putting one Coast Guard qualification after another on his resume, by taking advantage of this program in the highly competitive race to be a Coast Guard officer.

Another flotilla staff officer and Tech student is Payton Hancock. She is in charge of the Vessel Examiner Program for the flotilla, and recently qualified for the intensive Auxiliary Operations certification. This program requires extensive knowledge of navigation, marine safety, environmental protection and incident command systems. Payton intends to fly helicopters for the Coast Guard. The lifesaving work these aircrews do has been displayed in multiple reality TV shows and movies.

Many local Coast Guard Auxiliarists have been protecting the lake for years. Has there been a real-life example of what is needed of these men and women in the Coast Guard Auxiliary at Claytor Lake?

Flotilla officers Dean Jackson and Dave Gruber were afloat working a Virginia Tech regatta some time ago when a squall came up. The Coast Guard Auxiliary had two boats on the water. The Department of Wildlife Resources had one boat on the water. The winds of the squall started knocking over the students’ boats right and left. Twenty-nine people wound up in the cold water struggling against hypothermia. As they were rescued, some people were helping other people stay afloat in the water as the others struggled in the cold. All lives were saved. The Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Department of Wildlife Resources worked together to save lives. The fire department showed up on shore and shock blankets and warming stations were utilized. For the flotilla’s meritorious actions, a Coast Guard Commendation was issued.

And that day was a bit warmer than April 2!

To learn more about Flotilla 83, go to http://wow.uscgaux.info/content.php?unit=054-08-03. For information about joining the Coast Guard Auxiliary, go to Join.cgaux.org.

- Submitted by Garrett Sayre, Public Affairs Officer of Flotilla 83, United States Coast Guard Auxiliary