College basketball notebook: Notre Dame gets 2nd crack at Virginia Tech

Good defense and rebounding helped the Virginia Tech men's basketball team beat Notre Dame earlier this month.

The 20th-ranked Hokies (11-3, 5-2) will try to replicate that formula when they visit Notre Dame (5-8, 2-5) for a rematch Wednesday.

Tech beat the Fighting Irish 77-63 on Jan. 10 at Cassell Coliseum.

Notre Dame, which led 42-35 at halftime, shot a sizzling 55.2% from the field in the first half but a woeful 10.5% in the second half.

"We were really physical defensively," Tech coach Mike Young said Monday about the first meeting. "We had a pop to us."

Notre Dame was only 2 of 19 from the field in the second half.

"They come out and just defend the heck out of us athletically," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. "It reminded me, really, of what Florida State has done to us and others with their athletic ball pressure and switching everything.

"Virginia Tech, … they get out and pressure you, and really make you play a little fast. You have a hard time making passes. And then also they're in the lane if you drive by the guy that's pressuring you. That's what really struck me in Blacksburg, just how they can athletically get out and into you."