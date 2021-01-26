College basketball notebook: Notre Dame gets 2nd crack at Virginia Tech

Good defense and rebounding helped the Virginia Tech men's basketball team beat Notre Dame earlier this month.
The 20th-ranked Hokies (11-3, 5-2) will try to replicate that formula when they visit Notre Dame (5-8, 2-5) for a rematch Wednesday.
Tech beat the Fighting Irish 77-63 on Jan. 10 at Cassell Coliseum.
Notre Dame, which led 42-35 at halftime, shot a sizzling 55.2% from the field in the first half but a woeful 10.5% in the second half.
"We were really physical defensively," Tech coach Mike Young said Monday about the first meeting. "We had a pop to us."
Notre Dame was only 2 of 19 from the field in the second half.
"They come out and just defend the heck out of us athletically," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. "It reminded me, really, of what Florida State has done to us and others with their athletic ball pressure and switching everything.
"Virginia Tech, … they get out and pressure you, and really make you play a little fast. You have a hard time making passes. And then also they're in the lane if you drive by the guy that's pressuring you. That's what really struck me in Blacksburg, just how they can athletically get out and into you."
Notre Dame made five 3-pointers in the first half but shot 1 of 10 from 3-point range in the second half.
"We wanted to limit them to less than nine 3s," Young said. "When my assistant coach put that forward as a goal for our team, I kind of looked at him sideways, like, 'Good luck with that one.’"
Virginia Tech outrebounded the Fighting Irish 41-24.
Tech snared 16 offensive rebounds, so Notre Dame will try to reduce that total Wednesday.
"Can you keep it to one-and-done, which has been an issue for us — people getting on the offensive board," Brey said.
Tech has been outrebounded the past two games.
"We're not rebounding very well right now, and that's a real concern," Young said.
Tech will be without suspended forward Tyrece Radford in this game. He had nine points and eight rebounds in the win over Notre Dame.
The Hokies shot 45.3% from the field in the first meeting.
"We need to be better offensively. Our ball movement and spacing was not as good as it needed to be in that one," Young said.
SVU women open season Wednesday
The Southern Virginia women's basketball team will open its delayed season Wednesday at nonconference foe Bridgewater.
But SVU, which is coming off back-to-back winning seasons, will not be playing any conference games this season.
SVU's league, the Capital Athletic Conference, added schools from California, Michigan, Wisconsin, Massachusetts and New York last summer to make up for attrition.
Last summer, the league postponed its fall sports season to the spring semester because of the coronavirus pandemic. In September, it postponed the start of the winter season until this month.
But the league, which changed its name to the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference last fall, announced last month that it has canceled all league games and league tournaments for its fall sports and winter sports because of the pandemic.
"That was really disappointing," SVU women's basketball coach Lynette Schroeder said. "It's definitely a blow to our team."
So Schroeder has been trying to craft a schedule made up entirely of nonleague games. She has scheduled seven games so far, including games with Lancaster Bible and league rivals Christopher Newport and St. Mary's.
"Every day, we're trying to schedule a game," Schroeder said. "We've communicated with coaches that are playing in conference, like the ODAC and the USA South schools, that if a team cancels on you or happens to get COVID, let us know."
SVU's top two players decided not to return for the spring semester. Katie Garrish and Savanna Christensen both made the All-CAC first team last season, with Garrish earning CAC player of the year honors for the second straight year.
The two seniors practiced with the team last fall. But they decided not to pay for school this semester because there will be no league play.
"They're trying to save some money," Schroeder said. "Hopefully they'll join us in the fall. That's their plan, to be back in the fall.
"They fund their own schooling through scholarships and through work."
Schroeder said that with the absence of Garrish, the Knights will play a more fast-paced style this season.
Another returning starter, Sophie Wright, won't be in action until next month because of offseason surgery.
Anna Singer, who led the CAC in 3-point field-goal percentage last year (39.2%), is back.
SVU will be joining the USA South for the 2021-22 school year.
Coach K salutes Doughty
University of Virginia beat writer Doug Doughty, who is retiring from The Roanoke Times after this weekend, was saluted by Duke's Mike Krzyzewski on the ACC men's basketball coaches' video teleconference Monday.
Doughty has worked for The Roanoke Times since 1974.
"He's been one of the most respected people in the press," Krzyzewski said. "He's been always insightful, fair and has always loved the game. So Doug, … congratulations on an amazing career."