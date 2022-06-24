College Basketball Notes: Big Ten-ACC Challenge pairings announced

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team will host Minnesota in this year's Big Ten-ACC Challenge.

Virginia will visit Michigan in another Challenge duel.

The Challenge pairings were announced Friday.

The Hokies' game against the Golden Gophers will be held on Nov. 28, which is a Monday, at a time yet to be announced. The ESPN network airing the game also has yet to be announced.

It will be only the second time the teams have ever met. Minnesota beat the Hokies in Minneapolis in the 2011 Challenge.

Minnesota went 13-17 overall and 4-16 in the Big Ten last season, which was Ben Johnson's first year as the team's coach.

The Golden Gophers' lone returning starter is forward Jamison Battle, who averaged 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds last season.

The Golden Gophers have won their past three Challenge games, including a win at Pittsburgh last season. The Hokies won at Maryland in their Challenge game last season.

UVa will visit Michigan on Nov. 29. The time and TV channel have yet to be announced.

It will be the teams' second Challenge meeting. UVa beat Michigan in the 2011 Challenge in Charlottesville.

UVa is 2-2 all-time against the Wolverines.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard's team went 19-15 overall and 11-9 in Big Ten play last season. The Wolverines beat Colorado State and Tennessee in the NCAA tournament before falling to Villanova in the Sweet 16.

The team's lone returning starter is 7-foot-1 center Hunter Dickinson, who averaged 18.6 points and 8.6 rebounds last season. He made the Associated Press All-America second team as a freshman in the 2020-21 season and made the All-Big Ten second team last season.

The Wolverines lost at North Carolina in last year's Challenge, while Virginia lost to Iowa.

Other Challenge pairings of note are North Carolina at Indiana; Ohio State at Duke; Michigan State at Notre Dame; and Rutgers at Miami.

The rest of the pairings are Pittsburgh at Northwestern; Syracuse at Illinois; Maryland at Louisville; Penn State at Clemson; Wake Forest at Wisconsin; Georgia Tech at Iowa; Purdue at Florida State; and Boston College at Nebraska.

Magic reportedly adding Aluma

Former Virginia Tech standout Keve Aluma has agreed to join the Orlando Magic as an undrafted free agent, ESPN's Jonathan Givony tweeted Friday.

Aluma was bypassed in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Aluma made the All-ACC second team as a fifth-year senior last season, when he averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds. He helped Tech win the ACC tournament and make a second straight NCAA tournament appearance.

He also made the All-ACC second team in the 2020-21 season, when he averaged 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds.

Aluma graduated from Tech in 2021 and took additional undergraduate courses in the 2021-22 school year.

ACC draft picks

Seven ACC players were drafted Thursday night, including five out of Duke.

Duke's Paolo Banchero was chosen by Orlando with the first overall pick. He was one of four Blue Devils to go in the first round. Mark Williams went to Charlotte with the 15th overall pick, with Atlanta taking AJ Griffin one pick later. Houston chose Wendell Moore Jr. with the 26th overall pick, although his rights have been traded to Minnesota. New York took Trevor Keels in the second round.

Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia was taken by Minnesota with the 19th overall pick, although his rights have been traded to Memphis.

San Antonio took Notre Dame's Blake Wesley with the 25th overall pick.

A player from a commonwealth school also was drafted Thursday. VCU's Vince Williams Jr. was taken by Memphis in the second round.

Tech women add recruit

Clara Strack, a rising senior at Hamburg (New York) High School, tweeted Thursday that she has verbally committed to Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot-3 forward averaged 26.5 points as a junior, earning all-state honors. She has broken her school's records for the most points in a game (47), season and career.

