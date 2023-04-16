The Virginia Tech women's basketball program has scooped up Minnesota power forward Alanna "Rose" Micheaux out of the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-2 forward announced her commitment to Virginia Tech on Twitter on Sunday.

Micheaux earned All-Big Ten honorable mention as a sophomore this year, when she averaged 13.8 points and a team-high 7.9 rebounds. She stated all 30 of the Golden Gophers' games and averaged 27.2 minutes. She shot a team-high 51.9% from the field and also led the team in free-throw attempts (105). She did not attempt a 3-pointer.

She had nine double-doubles this year, including 13 points and 10 rebounds against Wake Forest; 24 points and 14 rebounds against Illinois; 31 points and 14 rebounds against Penn State; 24 points and 11 rebounds at Illinois; and 12 points and 11 rebounds against Indiana. She had 22 points and nine rebounds at Maryland.

The Michigan native averaged 4.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 14.6 minutes as a freshman.

In the wake of Lindsay Whalen stepping down as Minnesota's coach, Micheaux announced on March 16 that she was entering the transfer portal.

Micheaux seems a safe bet to succeed recent WNBA draft pick Taylor Soule as the Hokies' starting power forward.

St. John's adding VMI's Conway

VMI graduate transfer Sean Conway is jumping from the Southern Conference to the Big East.

The guard announced on Twitter on Saturday night that he has committed to St. John's.

Rick Pitino was hired as St. John's coach last month.

Conway tweeted that he had committed to St. John's "after a great visit with Coach Pitino and the rest of the staff."

Conway averaged 12.1 points as a VMI senior this year, when he made a team-high 62 3-pointers. He also started as a sophomore and junior.

VMI does not have a graduate school, so its seniors must enter the portal to use the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA gave 2020-21 winter-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

VMI's other four starters this year had also entered the transfer portal — Tyler Houser, who is transferring to Delaware; Tony Felder Jr., who is transferring to Stonehill; Rickey Bradley Jr.; and Asher Woods. Those four players are freshmen.