College basketball roundup: ACC drops COVID-19 forfeit policy

The ACC has changed its mind about giving its men's and women's basketball teams a forfeit ACC loss or forfeit ACC win if a game can't be played as scheduled because of a squad's COVID-19 issues.

The league announced Wednesday that its athletic directors have scrapped the policy because of the rash of cancellations and postponements that have hit college basketball since late last week because of COVID-19. The ACC forfeit policy had been announced in October.

ACC games that cannot be played will be rescheduled if possible. If those games can’t be rescheduled, they will merely be considered a “no contest” that doesn’t affect a team’s record.

The change is retroactive to the beginning of the winter-sports season, meaning the ACC will erase Tuesday's announcement awarding a forfeit ACC loss to Boston College and a forfeit ACC win to Wake Forest after the BC-Wake game Wednesday was canceled because of BC's COVID-19 issues. The change also erases a recent announcement that the Miami women's basketball team would get an ACC forfeit loss and the Duke women would get a forfeit ACC win after a Miami-Duke game was canceled.

It was also announced Wednesday that ACC men’s and women’s basketball teams must have a minimum of seven available players and one coach to play a game. If a team does not have the minimum and opts not to play, the game will be a "no contest." But if a team elects not to play despite having that minimum number, the game will be considered a forfeit.

TUESDAY'S GAMES

MEN

Wright State 84, N.C. State 70

RALEIGH, N.C. — Grant Basile scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Wright State (4-7) pulled away early in the second half to upset North Carolina State (7-5).

Davidson 79, No. 10 Alabama 78

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Luka Brajkovic scored 22 points and made a late 3-pointer to lift Davidson (9-2) to a victory over Alabama (9-3).

Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly missed a potential tying free throw with four seconds left.

No. 23 Villanova 71, No. 18 Xavier 58

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Justin Moore scored 12 of his 17 points after halftime to lead Villanova (8-4, 1-1 Big East) past Xavier (11-2, 1-1), which had won seven in a row.

WOMEN

No. 1 South Carolina 65, No. 2 Stanford 61

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aliyah Boston's layup with 1:05 to go gave South Carolina (12-0) a victory over Stanford (8-3).

The Gamecocks rallied from 18 points down in the first half. It was the biggest comeback in school history.