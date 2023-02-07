The Virginia Tech men's basketball team's seven-game losing streak earlier this season began with a December defeat at Boston College.

Tech coach Mike Young's Hokies (14-9, 4-8 ACC) will get another crack at BC (11-13, 5-8) when the teams meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cassell Coliseum. The game will air on the ACC Network.

Virginia Tech entered its Dec. 21 game at BC on a six-game winning streak but fell 70-65 in overtime.

"[Young's] teams keep getting better, so whoever we played against a month and a half ago, it's probably going to be a little different team [this time]," BC coach Earl Grant said Monday on the ACC's weekly video conference.

Tech guard Hunter Cattoor left the first meeting after suffering a fractured elbow with 4:50 to go in regulation. He missed the next four games but has since returned to action.

The Hokies shot just 40.9% from the field and 25% from 3-point range (5 of 20) at BC.

"Coach Grant does a nice job on that end of the floor," Young said Monday. "We'll be better on Wednesday."

Tech also committed 15 turnovers in the loss, resulting in 15 BC points.

The Hokies led 30-25 at halftime, but BC outscored Tech 28-22 in the paint the rest of the game.

Eagles center Quinten Post did not play in the first meeting because of a preseason foot injury, but the Mississippi State transfer from the Netherlands made his BC debut on Jan. 1. The 7-foot Post is averaging 15.8 points in 11 games, including 20.7 points the past five games.

"He's a point center because [with] his passing and shooting, he's not landlocked right under the basket," Grant said. "He's skilled. Good passer, can make 3s, can drive it from the perimeter, can score underneath the basket. He's a unique big guy."

Tech has won three of its past four games. But the Hokies have lost to BC four straight times. BC is the only ACC school that Young has yet to beat in his four seasons at Tech.

Boston College ranks 14th in the ACC in scoring offense (65.8 ppg) but sixth in scoring defense (69.4 ppg). BC has won three of its past five games, including a 62-54 home win over Clemson last week.

Point guard Makai Ashton-Langford, who had 21 points in BC's win over Virginia Tech, is averaging 12.9 points.

Grant said guard DeMarr Langford Jr. (7.3 ppg), who has missed the past two games with a knee injury, is "day-to-day."

— Mark Berman

MEN

No. 9 Kansas 88, No. 5 Texas 80

Gradey Dick scored 21 points and host Kansas (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) held on after blowing a 14-point first-half lead to beat Texas (19-5, 8-3) on Monday night.

No. 19 Miami 81, Duke 59

Norchad Omier had 17 points and 10 rebounds and host Miami (19-5, 10-4 ACC) had little trouble with Duke (17-7, 8-5) on Monday night.

It was the second-biggest Miami victory margin in the series. The Hurricanes led by as many as 26 points.

Duke saw its three-game winning streak snapped. The Blue Devils were outrebounded 38-31 and committed 21 turnovers.