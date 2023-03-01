Virginia Tech senior center Elizabeth Kitley was named the ACC women’s basketball scholar-athlete of the year on Wednesday for the second straight season.

Candidates for the award must be a junior or senior with at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA and with at least a 3.0 GPA for each of the previous two semesters. The award is based 60% on academic achievement and 40% on basketball accomplishments.

The award, which is called the Kay Yow Award, went to Kitley one day after she was named the ACC women's basketball player of the year for the second straight season.

Kitley has a 3.95 cumulative GPA. She has been named to the Dean's List in every semester of her Tech career. She is majoring in human nutrition, foods and exercise.

She is the first back-to-back winner of the Kay Yow Award since Duke’s Lexie Brown won it in 2017 and 2018.

Clemson's Hunter Tyson won the Skip Prosser Award on Wednesday as the ACC men's basketball scholar-athlete of the year.

WOMEN

Wake Forest 68, UVa 57

Jewel Spear had 19 points Wednesday to lead the 12th-seeded Demon Deacons (15-15) past the 13th-seeded Cavaliers (15-15) in the first round of the ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C.

McKenna Dale scored to cut the Wake lead to 62-57 with 3:41 left, but UVa never scored again.

Camryn Taylor had 19 points and eight rebounds for UVa. Alexia Smith added 14 points. UVa shot only 33.9% from the field.

UVa had seven players in uniform. Yonta Vaughn remained sidelined because of concussion protocols.

MEN

Keydets honored

VMI's Asher Woods (14.1 ppg, 35.3 minutes per game) was named to the Southern Conference all-freshman team Wednesday in separate balloting by the league's coaches and media members.

VMI's Tyler Houser (10.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg) joined Woods on the media's all-freshman team.

Furman's Jalen Swanson was named the player of the year by both groups.

Ex-Radford coach Mike Jones of UNC Greensboro was named the coach of the year by his peers. Former Virginia Tech recruit Kobe Langley of UNC Greensboro was named the defensive player of the year by the coaches.

Ex-Virginia Tech recruits Keyshaun Langley and B.J. Mack of UNCG made both groups' all-conference first team.

VMI graduate transfer Jake Stephens of Chattanooga was a first-team pick by the media and a second-team pick by the coaches.

Former Hokies player Jalen Haynes of East Tennessee State made the coaches' third team.

Iowa 90, No. 15 Indiana 68

Kris Murray scored 26 points as the Hawkeyes (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten) defeated host Indiana (20-10, 11-8) on Tuesday.

Boise State 66, No. 18 San Diego State 60

Max Rice scored 26 points and reeled off 12 straight points in a 14-0 run to close out the game as host Boise State (23-7, 13-4 Mountain West Conference) beat San Diego State (23-6, 14-3) on Tuesday.

Liberty 76, Bellarmine 56

Darius McGhee had 29 points in second-seeded Liberty's victory over No. 8 seed Bellarmine (15-18) on Tuesday night in an Atlantic Sun quarterfinal in Lynchburg.

McGhee added six assists and three steals for the Flames (25-7), who will host Eastern Kentucky in a semifinal Thursday.

Duke 71, N.C. State 67

Jeremy Roach scored 20 points and helped host Duke (22-8, 13-6 ACC) hold off North Carolina State (22-9, 12-8) on Tuesday night.

Duke won its fifth straight game and completed a 16-0 home schedule.

Boston College 71, Wake Forest 69

Quinten Post scored 19 points and Makai Ashton-Langford's scoop shot in the final seconds served as the game-winner as Boston College (15-15, 9-10 ACC) beat host Wake Forest (18-12, 10-9) on Tuesday night.

Georgia Tech 96, Syracuse 76

Miles Kelly and Lance Terry each made seven 3-pointers as Georgia Tech (13-17, 5-14 ACC) rolled to a victory over host Syracuse (16-14, 9-10) on Tuesday night.

Georgia Tech won its first conference road game of the season with its fourth victory in the last five games. Syracuse has lost four straight games.