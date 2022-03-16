College basketball roundup: Kitley named third-team All-American

Virginia Tech junior center Elizabeth Kitley was named a third-team All-American by The Associated Press on Wednesday.

This is the first time a Tech women’s basketball player has ever been named a first-, second- or third-team AP All-American.

Kitley, the ACC player of the year and the ACC women’s basketball scholar-athlete of the year, averages 17.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. She is shooting 54.8% from the field. She has 15 double-doubles this season.

Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard made the first team, becoming only the the ninth player in women’s basketball history to earn AP All-America first-team honors three times.

Howard was joined on the first team by South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith, Michigan’s Naz Hillmon and Stanford’s Haley Jones. Hillmon and Jones tied for the fifth spot.

Boston, Clark and Smith were unanimous choices from the 30-member national media panel that votes in the AP Top 25 each week.

The AP second team was headlined by Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee, who scored 61 points earlier this season to set a new NCAA women’s single-game scoring record. She was joined by Ashley Joens of Iowa State, Aneesah Morrow of DePaul, Khayla Pointer of LSU and Elissa Cunane of North Carolina State. It’s the third year that Cunane has been on either the second or third team.

Kitley was joined on the AP third team by Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist, Northwestern’s Veronica Burton, Stanford’s Cameron Brink and Maryland’s Angel Reese.

NOTES

Draper honored

Northside graduate Kasey Draper of the Roanoke College men’s basketball team has been named a second-team Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Draper, a junior who is majoring in business administration, has a 4.0 GPA. He was one of only two players on the first, second or third teams with a 4.0 GPA.

He averaged 20.5 points and 6.8 rebounds this year.

Area players recognized

The National Association of Basketball Coaches have handed out their all-district honors.

VMI’s Jake Stephens made the all-district first team for District 21, which was comprised of Southern Conference schools.

Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma made the all-district second team for Division 2, which was comprised of ACC schools.

The U.S. Basketball Writers Association also gave out its all-district awards.

Aluma and Virginia’s Jayden Gardner made the 10-man all-district team for District 3, which was comprised of players from Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Steele out at Xavier

Xavier announced Wednesday that it has mutually agreed to part ways with men’s basketball coach Travis Steele.

Steele went 70-50 with two NIT bids and no NCAA Tournament berths in his four years at Xavier.

Steele coached Xavier to an NIT first-round win Tuesday night. Assistant Jonas Hayes will coach Xavier in the second round.

WVU women’s coach retires Mike Carey retired Wednesday after 21 seasons as the women’s basketball coach at West Virginia.

Carey, 63, guided the Mountaineers to 11 NCAA Tournaments and is the program’s all-time winningest coach with a 447-239 record.

Mountaineers enter transfer portal

West Virginia men’s players Jalen Bridges and Isaiah Cottrell have entered the transfer portal.

Bridges, a sophomore, was the team’s fourth-leading scorer at 8.5 points per game. Cottrell, a redshirt freshman, was seventh in scoring at 4.2 points per game.

TUESDAY MEN

Indiana 66, Wyoming 58

University of Dayton Arena was rocking, thanks to hordes of Indiana fans who made the drive to the First Four to see the Hoosiers play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

Indiana pulled away late against turnover-prone Wyoming, sending the 12th-seeded Hoosiers (21-13) to a first-round East regional game to face fifth-seeded St. Mary’s on Thursday. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 29 points and nine rebounds.

Texas Southern 76, Texas A&M-C.C. 67

DAYTON, Ohio — Bryson Etienne scored 21 points and Texas Southern beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76-67 in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers (19-12) earned their third NCAA Tournament win in five seasons and will play top-seeded Kansas in the Midwest first round.

VCU 90, Princeton 79

Adrian Baldwin Jr. and KeShawn Curry scored 23 points apiece as VCU topped Princeton 90-79 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night in Richmond.

Vince Williams Jr. had 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for VCU (22-9). Jayden Nunn added 13 points.