College basketball roundup: Kitley to be a game-time decision for Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley's playing status for Thursday night's clash at No. 20 Notre Dame will be a game-time decision, according to Hokies women's basketball coach Kenny Brooks.

Kitley (18.1 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 3.0 bpg) was kneed in the groin in the first quarter of last Thursday's win at Virginia. She missed the rest of the game. Tech has been idle since that win.

Notre Dame is coming off a 69-66 home win over No. 3 North Carolina State on Tuesday night.

Maya Dodson had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame (17-4, 8-2 ACC), which ended the nine-game winning streak of State (19-3, 10-1).

Notre Dame won its fourth straight game despite beginning the game with just eight scholarship players.

Notre Dame forward Sam Brunelle injured an ankle and hit her head near the end of the first half Tuesday but came back for the second half. Irish reserve Abby Prohaska was hit in the face by Jada Boyd’s elbow while going for a rebound in the second quarter and did not return to action.

MEN

WEDNESDAY

Radford 64, Charleston Southern 52

RADFORD — Josiah Jeffers scored 10 points to lead the Highlanders (7-14, 3-6 Big South) past the Buccaneers (4-17, 1-8).

Shaquan Jules had eight points and eight rebounds for Radford, which snapped a three-game skid.

Down 24-21 at halftime, Radford opened the second half on an 11-0 run to grab a 32-24 lead with 16:15 left. Radford led the rest of the way.

Radford shot 53.6% from the field in the second half.

TUESDAY

Guilford 91, Ferrum 73

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Liam Ward scored 18 points to lead the Quakers (12-4, 8-1 ODAC) past the Panthers (5-14, 0-10).

Jamar Butler had 21 points and five 3-pointers for Ferrum. Michael Spraggins added 14 points.

North Carolina 90, Louisville 83, OT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brady Manek scored 24 points and Armando Bacot added 19 points and a career-high 22 rebounds as North Carolina (16-6, 8-3 ACC) beat Louisville (11-11, 5-7).

Leaky Black's 3-pointer with 2:10 left in OT gave UNC an 84-81 lead.

Louisville's Jae’Lyn Withers was whistled for a dead-ball contact technical foul when officials ruled he shoved Bacot to the floor after the whistle blew when Bacot and Louisville's Matt Cross got tied up for a loose ball with 1:10 left. Caleb Love sank the free throws for an 86-81 lead.

Noah Locke responded with two foul shots for the Cardinals with 59 seconds to go. North Carolina turned it over, and on the Cardinals' ensuing possession, Cross' 3-point attempt hit the rim and ricocheted to the left baseline. On the bounce, Louisville's Syndey Curry was called for an offensive foul for boxing out Bacot. Cardinals interim head coach Mike Pegues was called for a technical foul upon slamming his hand on the scorer's table.

Louisville was without Malik Williams due to what Pegues called an indefinite suspension.

No. 10 Kansas 70, No. 21 Iowa State 61

AMES, Iowa — Kansas (18-3, 7-1 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (16-6, 3-6), even though the Jayhawks were without the Big 12's leading scorer, Ochai Agbaji, due to COVID-19 protocols.

No. 14 Texas Tech 77, No. 23 Texas 64

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kevin Obanor had 17 points and Texas Tech (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) beat Texas (16-6, 5-4) in Longhorns coach Chris Beard’s return to the arena where he used to coach Texas Tech's team.

Creighton 59, No. 17 UConn 55

HARTFORD, Conn. — Ryan Hawkins scored 23 points and Creighton (13-7, 5-4 Big East) upset UConn (15-5, 6-3), which had won five in a row.

Mississippi 76, No. 25 LSU 72

BATON ROUGE, La. — Daeshun Ruffin scored 19 points before leaving the game in the second half because of an apparent leg injury, and Mississippi (12-10, 3-6 SEC) held off LSU (16-6, 4-5), which has lost five of its last six games.

WOMEN

TUESDAY

No. 4 Louisville 69, Miami 66

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Olivia Cochran scored the go-ahead layup with 32 seconds left as Louisville (19-2, 9-1 ACC) rallied past Miami (11-8, 4-5).

USC Upstate 66, Radford 55

RADFORD — Chellia Watson scored 20 points to lead the Spartans (14-5, 6-2 Big South) past the Highlanders (5-14, 1-7).

Rachel LaLonde had 15 points and six assists for Radford, while Bridget Birkhead added 14 points.

Danielle Montelbano of Radford scored to tie the game at 48 with 6:02 to go, but the Spartans scored five straight points to take the lead for good.

NOTE

UVa game rescheduled

The Virginia women's basketball team's home game against Syracuse has been rescheduled for Feb. 8. The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 16 but was postponed because of the snowstorm that day.