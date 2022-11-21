College basketball roundup: No. 11 Virginia Tech women beat Kentucky

NASSAU, Bahamas — Elizabeth Kitley had 25 points and 13 rebounds to help the 11th-ranked Virginia Tech women's basketball team beat Kentucky 82-74 at the Baha Mar Convention Center on Monday.

The Hokies (4-0) had moved up three spots in the Associated Press Top 25 poll earlier in the day.

Ashley Owusu had 16 points for Tech, while Taylor Soule had 15 points. Georgia Amoore added 14 points.

Tech led 29-8 after the first quarter and led the rest of the way.

The Hokies outrebounded Kentucky 43-32. The Wildcats (4-1) turned the ball over 18 times.

WOMEN

South Dakota State 65, No. 10 Louisville 55

Myah Selland scored 14 of her 25 points in a dominating fourth quarter to help South Dakota State (4-2) upset Louisville (4-2) in Monday's fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

Hailey Van Lith scored 26 points for the Cardinals.

The loss meant that all three teams that were ranked entering the Atlantis tournament (Louisville, Tennessee and Texas) lost at least twice in three days. Louisville had also lost to Gonzaga.

Gonzaga 73, No. 23 Tennessee 72

Yvonne Ejim scored the go-ahead basket with 12.4 seconds left and Gonzaga (5-1) survived three missed shots by Tennessee on the final play Monday to win the third-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

Tennessee fell 12 spots in the new AP Top 25 poll earlier Monday after losing to UCLA in Sunday's semifinals. The Lady Vols went 1-2 in their Atlantis appearance, falling to 2-4 for the first time since the 1981-82 season.

South Carolina stays No. 1

South Carolina remained No. 1 in the AP poll Monday after a chaotic week that saw half of the top 10 teams lose at least one game.

The Gamecocks again were the unanimous choice, receiving all 29 votes from a media panel after edging No. 2 Stanford in an overtime thriller Sunday. Stanford remained No. 2.

UConn moved up two spots to third after beating then-No. 3 Texas and then-No. 10 N.C. State last week.

Texas fell 16 spots to 19th in one of the biggest falls since the AP Top 25 became a writers' poll in 1994-95. N.C. State fell to 13th.

Notre Dame is seventh. North Carolina rose five spots to eighth — its best ranking since 2015.

Kansas State and UCLA cracked the poll. Oklahoma and Nebraska fell out.

MEN

No. 9 Arkansas 80, Louisville 54

Anthony Black had 26 points for Arkansas (4-0), which overwhelmed Louisville (0-4) in the second half Monday in the first round of the Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii.

No. 10 Creighton 76, No. 21 Texas Tech 65

The Bluejays (5-0) got out to a quick lead in the second half and pulled away for a win over the Red Raiders (3-1) in the opening game of the Maui Invitational on Monday.

Gonzaga 88, Kentucky 72

Rasir Bolton scored 24 points and Gonzaga (3-1) beat cold-shooting Kentucky (3-2) in a battle of ranked teams Sunday night in the off-campus Spokane Arena.

Tarleton 79, Boston College 54

Freddy Hicks scored 21 points and Tarleton (3-1) beat Boston College (3-2) on Sunday night in the semifinals of the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands.

It was the Tarleton program's first win over a Power 5 opponent. Tarleton transitioned from Division II to Division I prior to the 2020-21 season.