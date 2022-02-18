College basketball roundup: No. 23 Virginia Tech wins 5th straight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Elizabeth Kitley had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead the 23rd-ranked Virginia Tech women's basketball team to a 102-53 win over Syracuse on Thursday night.

The Hokies (20-6, 12-3 ACC) won their fifth straight game and broke the school record for the most ACC wins in a season.

The 102 points were the most Tech has ever scored in ACC game. It was also the most points ever scored by a visiting women's basketball team at the Carrier Dome.

It was the most lopsided ACC win in Tech history.

Aisha Sheppard had 18 points and six 3-pointers for the Hokies. She needs only eight more points to break the late Renee Dennis’ school mark of 1,791 career points.

Cayla King had 14 points and five 3-pointers, while Kayana Traylor had 14 points and four 3-pointers.

Tech shot 58.1% from the field and 53.8% (14 of 26) from 3-point range. Syracuse (11-14, 4-11) shot just 30.3% from the field.

THURSDAY

WOMEN

UVa 67, Duke 54

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Amandine Toi scored 21 points to lead the Cavaliers (4-21, 1-14 ACC) past the Blue Devils (15-19, 6-9).

UVa snapped a 15-game losing streak.

Mir McLean had 12 points and 14 rebounds for UVa. London Clarkson also had 12 points. Taylor Valladay scored 11 points.

Randolph-Macon 54, Hollins 47

Catherine Kagey (Faith Christian) scored 12 points to lead the Yellow Jackets (17-6, 15-2 ODAC) past host Hollins (9-12, 5-11).

Randolph-Macon moved into a tie with Washington and Lee for first place.

Kayla Surles had 22 points for Hollins, while Tia Tucker added 12 points.

Lynchburg 82, Ferrum 58

FERRUM — Erin Green and Olivia Harris each scored 16 points to lead the Hornets (14-10, 10-7 ODAC) past the Panthers (5-17, 3-8).

Aisha Martin had 26 points and nine rebounds for Ferrum, while Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) scored 20 points.

No. 24 UNC 66, No. 3 Louisville 65

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Kennedy Todd-Williams knocked down the go-ahead free throws with 16.2 seconds left and North Carolina (20-5, 10-5 ACC) survived Louisville’s two final-play missed shots to upset the Cardinals (22-3, 13-2).

No. 19 Notre Dame 72, No. 16 Georgia Tech 66, OT

ATLANTA — Dara Mabrey scored six of her 11 points in overtime and Notre Dame (20-6, 11-4 ACC) upended Georgia Tech (19-7, 10-5).

MEN

Samford 100, VMI 99, OT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Que Glover made a jumper with 1.2 seconds left in overtime to give the Bulldogs (17-9, 7-7 Southern Conference) a win over the Keydets (15-12, 8-7).

Jake Stephens had 39 points, 10 rebounds and eight 3-pointers for VMI. Trey Bonham had 32 points.

NOTE

UVa forfeits game

The Virginia women's basketball team was supposed to host No. 19 Notre Dame next Tuesday in a rescheduled game, but that game has turned into a UVa forfeit loss.

UVa informed the ACC that it has decided not to play that game. Because UVa's decision was not for COVID-19 reasons, the ACC has awarded Notre Dame a forfeit win and UVa a forfeit loss.