College basketball roundup: No. 7 Virginia Tech women win at Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Elizabeth Kitley had 22 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks to lead the seventh-ranked Virginia Tech women's basketball team to a 73-58 win over Boston College on Wednesday.

Cayla King had 16 points and five 3-pointers for the Hokies (9-0, 1-0 ACC).

Andrea Daley scored 15 points for the Eagles (7-4, 0-1).

Virginia Tech shot 51.9% from the field but committed 17 turnovers.

The Hokies led 17-7 after the first quarter. BC was just 3 of 17 from the field in that quarter.

Virginia Tech shot 76.9% from the field (10 of 13) in the second quarter, building a 43-24 halftime lead.

WOMEN

W&L 75, SVU 66

Grace O'Connor had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead the Generals (6-2) past the Knights (4-4) on Tuesday night in Buena Vista.

Down 61-42 entering the fourth, the Knights went on an 18-3 run to cut the lead to 64-60 with 4:44 left. But Sofia Feigelson answered with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 67-60.

Hanna Malik tallied 15 points for W&L.

Courtney Olson had 21 points and 11 rebounds for SVU. Emma Camden added 12 points.

MEN

No. 17 Illinois 85, No. 2 Texas 78, OT

Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 12 of his 16 points in overtime, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:34 remaining, as Illinois (7-2) rallied to hand Texas (6-1) its first loss of the season on Tuesday night in the Jimmy V Classic in New York.

Wisconsin 64, No. 13 Maryland 59

Chucky Hepburn scored 13 points Tuesday as host Wisconsin (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) handed Maryland (8-1, 1-1) its first loss under coach Kevin Willard.

No. 15 Duke 74, Iowa 62

Jeremy Roach tied a career high with 22 points and Duke (9-2) led virtually the entire way against Iowa (6-2) in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

New Hampshire 74, BC 71, OT

Clarence O. Daniels II scored a career-high 34 points, Nazim Derry hit a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left in overtime and New Hampshire beat host Boston College on Tuesday night for its first road win in the series.

New Hampshire (3-5) ended a 15-game losing streak in the series and won for the first time in 23 tries at Boston College (5-5).

Georgia Tech 79, Georgia 77

Georgia Tech's Miles Kelly hit a long 3-pointer and then drove for the game-winning floater with 23 seconds remaining as the Yellow Jackets (6-3) rallied to beat Georgia (7-3) on Tuesday night in Atlanta.

Terry Roberts of Georgia was called for an offensive foul as he was trying to drive for the basket that would've sent the game to overtime.