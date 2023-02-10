The Virginia Tech men's basketball team still has not won a game at a foe's arena this season.

The Hokies' next opportunity will come at 2 p.m. Saturday when Virginia Tech pays a visit to Notre Dame. The game will be televised by MASN.

Virginia Tech (14-10, 4-9 ACC) is 0-7 in opponents' arenas this season, including six ACC road losses.

Notre Dame (10-14, 2-11) has lost six of its last seven games, with the lone win in that span coming against Louisville. Notre Dame is coming off a buzzer-beating 70-68 loss at Georgia Tech.

Nate Laszewski is averaging 14.2 points and 7.0 rebounds for Notre Dame. He has made 44 3-pointers.

JJ Starling and Dane Goodwin each average 11.9 points for the Fighting Irish. Cormac Ryan averages 11.6 points and has made 45 3-pointers.

The Fighting Irish are averaging nine 3-pointers.

The Hokies have beaten Notre Dame four straight times, including a regular-season meeting in Blacksburg last year and a rematch in the 2022 ACC Tournament.

Sean Pedulla averages 15.8 points for Tech, while Grant Basile averages 15.6 points.

— Mark Berman

MEN

Loyola Marymount 78, No. 15 Saint Mary's 74, OT

Cam Shelton scored all of his 31 points after halftime to lead Loyola Marymount past Saint Mary's on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Loyola Marymount (17-9, 7-5 West Coast Conference) had lost 21 straight to Saint Mary's (21-5, 10-1) and trailed 16-0 less than six minutes into this game.

WOMEN

Louisville 63, UVa 53

Hailey Van Lith scored 17 points to lead the Cardinals (18-8, 9-4 ACC) past the Cavaliers (14-11, 3-11) on Thursday night in Charlottesville.

UVa, which lost its seventh straight game, had only eight available players. Sam Brunelle missed her third straight game with a foot injury, while Mir McLean remains sidelined with her season-ending knee injury. UVa announced Thursday that Carole Miller has stepped away from the team.

Camryn Taylor had 14 points for UVa before fouling out. London Clarkson also fouled out.

No. 9 Duke 78, BC 27

The visiting Blue Devils (21-3, 11-2 ACC) held Boston College (14-13, 4-10) to single-digit scoring in all four quarters in a victory Thursday.

The 27 points were the second-fewest the Blue Devils have ever yielded in an ACC game. The Eagles shot 18.4% from the field.

No. 10 Notre Dame 69, Pitt 63

Sonia Citron scored 20 points and host Notre Dame (19-4, 10-3 ACC) beat Pitt (8-16, 1-12) on Thursday.

Syracuse 76, No. 14 UNC 67

Dyaisha Fair scored 18 of her 23 points in the second half, and host Syracuse (16-9, 7-7 ACC) used a big third quarter to beat North Carolina (17-7. 8-5) on Thursday.

Miami 86, No. 19 FSU 82

Haley Cavinder made eight straight free throws in the final 30 seconds and finished with 33 points to help host Miami (16-8, 9-4 ACC) beat Florida State (20-6, 9-4) on Thursday.

FSU will visit Virginia Tech on Sunday. FSU and the Hokies are in a four-way tie for third place with Miami and Louisville.

No. 22 N.C. State 51, Wake Forest 42

Saniya Rivers scored 10 of her team-high 12 points in the second half to help host North Carolina State (17-7, 7-6 ACC) pull away from Wake Forest (14-11, 5-9) on Thursday.