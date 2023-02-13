The Virginia Tech women's basketball team made the Associated Press Top 25 for the 20th straight poll Monday, breaking the school record.

The Hokies (20-4) remained No. 11 in the new poll.

The old Tech mark of 19 straight poll appearances occurred from December 1998 to December 1999.

Virginia Tech has won seven of its past eight games, including four in a row.

Hokies point guard Georgia Amoore was named the ACC player of the week on Monday. She had 27 points, five 3-pointers and six assists in last week's win at North Carolina State and had 25 points, six 3-pointers and nine assists in last weekend's win over Florida State.

Duke (22-3), which visits Virginia Tech on Thursday, remained No. 9 in the new poll.

North Carolina State, which visits Tech on Sunday, dropped out. State is not ranked for the first time since Feb. 5, 2018. The Wolfpack had been ranked for 96 consecutive weeks, which had been the fifth-longest active streak behind UConn, Maryland, South Carolina and Stanford.

Notre Dame (20-4) remained No. 10. North Carolina (18-7) fell five spots to No. 19. FSU (20-7) fell five spots to No. 24.

UNLV (24-2) is ranked for the first time since 1994. UNLV entered the poll at No. 23. UNLV has won 15 straight games, second to only South Carolina for the longest streak in the country.

South Carolina earned the No. 1 ranking for the 34th consecutive week. The Gamecocks (25-0), who were again a unanimous choice from the 28-member national media panel, routed then-No. 3 LSU on Sunday in a showdown of unbeaten teams. The Tigers fell to fifth.

USC (19-6) entered the poll at No. 25. It's the first time since 2016 that the Trojans are ranked.

Alabama tops men's poll

Alabama rose to the top spot in the AP Top 25 men's basketball poll for the first time in 20 years.

Purdue's loss to Northwestern last weekend knocked the Boilermakers from No. 1.

Virginia (19-4) rose one spot to No. 7.

Alabama (22-3) received 38 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel Monday, moving up two spots to leapfrog No. 2 Houston. The Cougars (23-2) had 22 first-place votes to remain at No. 2. Purdue (23-3), down to No. 3, still had two first-place votes.

Alabama is No. 1 for the first time since spending two weeks atop the poll midway through the 2002-03 season. It also is the first school to be No. 1 in the AP football and basketball polls in the same school year since Ohio State in 2010-11.

Alabama beat Auburn and Florida last week, with its only loss since mid-December coming at Oklahoma on Jan. 28.

Florida Atlantic (24-2) was the only team to move into the poll, returning at No. 25 after dropping out last week.

Rutgers fell out of the poll after losing to Indiana and Illinois.