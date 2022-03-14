College basketball roundup: Tip time set for Virginia Tech women

The game time and TV channel have been announced for the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team’s first-round NCAA tournament game.

The fifth-seeded Hokies (23-9) will face No. 12 seed Florida Gulf Coast (29-2) at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the University of Maryland. The game will air on ESPNU.

Tech’s opponent, the site of the game and the day of the game were announced Sunday night. But the time and TV channel were not announced until Monday.

Virginia Tech rose one spot to No. 16 in the new Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday, while Florida Gulf Coast remained No. 23.

The Tech-Florida Gulf Coast winner will meet the Maryland-Delaware winner Sunday. Maryland (21-8) remained No. 13 in the new poll.

South Carolina finished the season where it started: at No. 1 in the poll. The Gamecocks became the first team since UConn in the 2017-18 season to be No. 1 from start to finish.

South Carolina received 20 first-place votes from the 30-member media panel Monday. Stanford was second in the poll, receiving nine first-place votes, with North Carolina State, Louisville and UConn rounding out the top five.

NOTES

VMI to play UNCWEighth-seeded VMI will face ninth-seeded UNC Wilmington (23-9) of the Colonial Athletic Association in the first round of the CBI tournament at noon Sunday in Daytona Beach, Florida.

VMI (16-15) had announced last week that it had accepted a CBI bid. The field was announced Sunday night.

The VMI-UNCW winner will face top seed Drake or 16th-seeded Purdue-Fort Wayne on Monday in the second round of the 16-team tournament. The entire tournament will be held in Daytona Beach.

Other teams of note in the field are UNC Asheville, UNC Greensboro and Middle Tennessee.

Texas No. 25 in

AP men’s pollTexas (21-11), which will face Virginia Tech on Friday in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, fell three spots to No. 25 in the final AP Top 25 poll Monday.

The Hokies (23-12) were first in the “also receiving votes” category of the poll with 63 points, eight fewer than Texas received.

The Texas-Virginia Tech winner will face the Purdue-Yale winner in the second round Sunday. Purdue (27-7) fell one spot to No. 10 in the new poll.

Gonzaga will head into the NCAAs at No. 1 in the poll. The Bulldogs wound up with 54 of the 61 first-place votes from a media panel Monday to land at No. 1 in the final AP Top 25 for the second straight year.

Duke fell two spots to ninth after losing to the Hokies in the ACC final. North Carolina dropped out of the Top 25 after losing to the Hokies in the ACC semifinals.

GW fires ChristianWASHINGTON — Jamion Christian was fired as men’s basketball coach at George Washington on Monday after wrapping up a third consecutive losing season at the school.

GW went 12-18 this year, including a loss to UMass last week in the Colonials’ first game at the Atlantic 10 tournament. Christian’s overall record was 29-50 during his three years.

South Carolina

fires MartinCOLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina fired men’s coach Frank Martin on Monday after 10 seasons with just one appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Martin completed his 10th season with an opening game loss to Mississippi State in the SEC tournament. The Gamecocks finished 18-13, the seventh .500 or better season in the past eight for Martin’s clubs.

Georgia hires Florida’s coachGeorgia lured Mike White away from SEC rival Florida on Sunday, a surprising hire for the Bulldogs’ moribund men’s basketball program that came only three days after Tom Crean was fired.

The Bulldogs haven’t received an NCAA bid since 2015 and are coming off perhaps the worst season in school history.

The 45-year-old White was 142-88 in seven seasons at Florida, including a 72-52 mark in SEC games. The Gators were 19-13 this season with a 9-9 conference record. Florida beat Virginia Tech in the first round of last year’s NCAAs.