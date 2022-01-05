College basketball roundup: UVa-Virginia Tech women's game postponed because of UVa COVID-19 woes

The ACC announced Wednesday that the Virginia Tech women's basketball team's home game Thursday against Virginia has been postponed because UVa remains in COVID-19 protocols.

It was the third straight ACC game that UVa (3-8, 0-1) has had to postpone because of the COVID-19 issues in the program. UVa has not played since Dec. 19; the team's Dec. 22 nonleague game at Texas Southern was canceled because of Texas Southern had to go on a COVID-19 pause.

The Clemson-Florida State and Georgia Tech-Duke women's games Thursday also were postponed Wednesday because FSU remains in COVID-19 protocols and now Georgia Tech is in protocols as well.

Virginia Tech (11-3, 3-0) will now turn its attention to Sunday's game at No. 19 North Carolina.

NOTE

Roanoke games ppd.

Roanoke College's home game Wednesday against Ferrum was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Ferrum program.

The 16th-ranked Maroons won't be playing this weekend, either. Roanoke's game Saturday at Virginia Wesleyan has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Virginia Wesleyan program.

On the women's side, Roanoke has postponed Saturday's game at Randolph because of COVID-19 issues in the Roanoke program. It was the second straight game the Roanoke women's team has had to postpone.

TUESDAY'S MEN'S GAMES

No. 2 Duke 69, Georgia Tech 57

DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Paolo Banchero had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Duke won in its return from a COVID-19 outbreak that led to a pair of postponements.

Duke (12-1, 2-0 ACC) shot a season-low 37.3% from the field, but the Yellow Jackets (6-7, 0-3) shot 33%. Duke outrebounded Georgia Tech 48-35.

Marquette 88, No. 16 Providence 56

MILWAUKEE — Justin Lewis had 23 points and 11 rebounds as Marquette (9-6, 1-3 Big East) ended both its four-game skid and Providence's eight-game winning streak.

Providence (13-2, 3-1) lost for the first time since a 58-40 setback against Virginia on Nov. 23.

No. 21 LSU 65, No. 16 Kentucky 50

BATON ROUGE, La. — Tari Eason capped his 13-point performance with a dunk following a Kentucky turnover with 13 seconds left, and LSU (13-1, 1-1 SEC) held off the Wildcats (11-3, 1-1).

Davion Mintz led Kentucky with 16 points after starting point guard Sahvir Wheeler was injured early in the game.

Wake Forest 76, Florida State 54

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jake LaRavia scored 22 points, Alondes Williams added 20 and Wake Forest pulled away early in the first half and cruised to a victory over Florida State (7-5, 1-2).

Wake Forest (12-3, 2-2 ACC) beat the Seminoles for the first time since Jan. 31, 2018. FSU shot 24% from the field.

Ex-Hokie Khadim Sy added 16 points and a season-high 10 rebounds for the Demon Deacons.