College basketball roundup: Virginia Tech ends vaccination policy for fans

Virginia Tech has put an end to its COVID-19 vaccination policy for home indoor athletic events.

Since Jan. 15, fans age 12 and older and venue personnel entering home indoor athletic events had to present an official COVID-19 vaccination card (or a photo or digital version of the vaccination card); or proof of a vaccine medical exemption; or printed or digital proof of a negative COVID-19 test that was taken in the 72 hours prior to the game.

But Virginia Tech announced Wednesday that, effective immediately, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative test will no longer be required to attend Tech home basketball games, wrestling matches, swim meets or indoor track and field meets.

"At this moment in time, given that a large majority of our community is vaccinated and boosted, and given that the recent omicron variant surge is coming down, we believe now is the right time to discontinue that mitigation strategy," Tech associate vice president for university relations Mark Owczarski said Wednesday in an e-mail to The Roanoke Times.

The season-long policy requiring fans at home indoor athletic events to wear masks when they aren’t eating or drinking remains in effect.

TUESDAY'S GAMES

MEN

W&L 84, Bridgewater 66

BRIDGEWATER — Robert DiSibio and Jack d'Entremont each scored 17 points to lead the Generals (9-9, 7-5 ODAC) past the Eagles (8-11, 4-7).

Mark Lamendola had 12 points for W&L, which shot 54.2% from the field.

It was the Eagles' first game since last week's shootings that took the lives of Bridgewater College Campus Police Officer John Painter and Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson. The team had postponed its previous two games in the wake of the shootings, including a game with W&L. The rescheduled game drew more than 900 fans to Nininger Hall. Bridgewater College Campus Police officers and Campus Safety officers were honored in a pregame ceremony.

Syracuse 73, Boston College 64

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Cole Swider tied his season high with 21 points, Joseph Girard III scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Syracuse never trailed it its win over Boston College (9-13, 4-8 ACC).

Buddy Boeheim scored 14 points and Jimmy Boeheim added 11 points for Syracuse (13-11, 7-6), which visits Virginia Tech on Saturday.

North Carolina 79, Clemson 77

CLEMSON, S.C. — Armando Bacot had 24 points and 10 rebounds and Brady Manek made a go-ahead basket with 3.1 seconds left to help North Carolina (17-7, 9-4 ACC) beat Clemson (12-11, 4-8).

Arkansas 80, No. 1 Auburn 76, OT

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — JD Notae scored 28 points and Arkansas (19-5, 8-3 SEC) used clutch foul shooting in overtime to knock off the Tigers (22-2, 10-1), who had won 19 straight games.

It’s the first time Arkansas team has beaten a No. 1-ranked team since 1984, against North Carolina.

No. 3 Purdue 84, No. 13 Illinois 68

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jaden Ivey scored 26 points as the Boilermakers (21-3, 10-3 Big Ten) snapped the four-game win streak of Illinois (17-6, 10-3).

No. 14 Wisconsin 70, No. 17 Michigan State 62

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Johnny Davis had 25 points to lead Wisconsin (19-4, 10-3 Big Ten) past the Spartans (17-6, 8-4).

Santa Clara 77, No. 22 St. Mary's 72

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — PJ Pipes scored 21 points as Santa Clara (17-8, 7-3 West Coast Conference) ended the seven-game winning streak of Saint Mary’s (19-5, 7-2).

No. 24 UConn 80, No. 18 Marquette 72

HARTFORD, Conn. — Adama Sanogo scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead UConn (16-6, 7-4 Big East) to a sweep of the season series with Marquette (16-8, 8-5).

WOMEN

SVU 96, William Peace 61

RALEIGH, N.C. — Katie Garrish scored 16 points to lead the Knights (18-3, 14-0 USA South) to their school-record 16th straight win.

Addison Newman had 15 points for SVU.

The Knights shot 58.6% from the field. William Peace (3-18, 2-13) shot just 29.7%.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.