College basketball roundup: Virginia Tech men drop out of Top 25

Virginia Tech dropped out of The Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll Monday in the wake of last week's loss at Boston College.

Virginia (8-2) took the biggest tumble among the teams that stayed in the poll, falling seven spots to No. 13 in the wake of last week's loss at Miami.

Miami (12-1) had the week's biggest jump, climbing eight spots to No. 14 for its highest ranking since the 2017-18 season

Purdue (12-0) remained atop the poll for a third straight week. The Boilermakers earned 40 of 60 first-place votes in Monday's poll, while Connecticut (13-0) earned the other 20 to sit at No. 2.

No. 3 Houston, No. 4 Kansas and No. 5 Arizona held their positions as the top five remained in place for a second straight week.

Duke (10-3) dropped three spots to No. 17 after losing to Wake Forest.

Virginia Tech (11-2), which was ranked No. 21 last week, was one of four teams to drop out of the poll Monday. The others were Illinois, Marquette and Arizona State.

North Carolina (9-4) is back in the poll at No. 25 after a tumultuous opening to the season.

The Tar Heels started December by becoming only the sixth team to go from preseason No. 1 to unranked since at least the 1961-62 season. That came after a run of four straight losses.

But UNC has won four straight since, the past two coming against Big Ten teams, to regroup.

The other new additions to the poll are Xavier (10-3), New Mexico (12-0) and West Virginia (10-2). This marks the first time New Mexico has cracked the AP Top 25 since March 2014. Xavier and New Mexico are tied at No. 22. WVU is No. 24.

WOMEN

Virginia Tech rises to No. 7

Virginia Tech moved up one spot to No. 7 in the new AP women's basketball Top 25 on Monday.

The Hokies (11-1) are coming off a win at High Point last week.

North Carolina (9-2) fell from No. 6 to No. 13 after losing to Michigan last week in the Jumpman Invitational.

South Carolina (12-0) maintained its hold on top of the poll, reaching a milestone in the process.

The Gamecocks have held the No. 1 spot for 27 consecutive weeks, which is the fifth longest run all-time. South Carolina started last season at No. 1 and hasn’t relinquished the ranking since.

The top five teams in the poll remained unchanged as Stanford, Ohio State, Indiana and Notre Dame stayed behind the Gamecocks, who garnered all 28 votes from a national media panel.

North Carolina State moved up a spot to No. 6.

UConn moved up a spot to No. 8. UConn hopes to have coach Geno Auriemma back when the Huskies visit No. 21 Creighton on Wednesday.

Auriemma missed the team's last two games, both UConn wins. The school said he began experiencing flu-like symptoms after a shootaround on Dec. 18 before the Huskies faced Florida State. Auriemma's 91-year-old mother died on Dec. 8.

“There’s been a lot going on in the last couple weeks, and I think it caught up to me physically,” the 68-year-old Hall of Famer said in a statement.