College basketball roundup: Virginia Tech men to host Lehigh on Thursday

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team will host Lehigh at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cassell Coliseum.

It will be the first game of an ACC Network doubleheader, followed by the telecast of Radford's 8 p.m. game at Notre Dame.

The Lehigh game will be the season debut of Tech power forward Justyn Mutts, who missed Monday's season-opening rout of Delaware State because of an NCAA-issued suspension. Mutts was suspended for participating in the Tampa Bay Pro Combine in April after declaring for the NBA Draft. The combine was not certified by the NCAA for players who were maintaining their college eligibility. Mutts watched Monday's game from the bench.

Lehigh is coming off a 90-72 season-opening loss at Syracuse on Monday. Evan Taylor had 20 points for Lehigh.

The Mountain Hawks went 13-19 overall and 10-8 in the Patriot League last season.

Grant Basile scored 30 points for Tech on Monday. Earlier that night, Cayla King scored 33 points for the Tech women. Tech was the only school in the country to have both a men's player and a women's player score at least 30 points in their openers Monday.

Tech beat Lehigh 79-53 in 2019.

— Mark Berman

MEN

William Peace 74, Ferrum 63

Michael Dulin had 30 points and six 3-pointers to lead the visiting Pacers to a win over the Panthers in the season opener for both teams Tuesday night.

It was the debut of Patrick Corrigan as Ferrum's head coach.

Ferrum freshman Alfredo Abel-Rivera had 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Mount Olive transfer Calvin Washington had 17 points.

WOMEN

No. 14 Ohio State 87, No. 5 Tennessee 75

Taylor Mikesell scored 20 of her 25 points in the second half, leading Ohio State past Tennessee on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State forced 29 turnovers, leading to 37 points.

SVU 74, Randolph-Macon 56

Abbigail Spencer had 16 points and five 3-pointers in her Southern Virginia debut to lead the Knights past the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams in Buena Vista.

Addison Newman had 14 points for SVU.

William Peace 73, Hollins 58, OT

Pamela Mock had 24 points to lead the Pacers to a win over host Hollins in the season opener for both teams Tuesday night.

Brene'a Daye of the Pacers sank a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 56 and force overtime.

Hollins freshman Moriah Hill (Salem) had 20 points, while frehman Cabria Mutz (William Byrd) had 10 points and 19 rebounds.