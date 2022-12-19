College basketball roundup: Virginia Tech rises in AP men's poll

Virginia Tech rose three spots to No. 21 in the new Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll Monday.

The Hokies (11-1) have won six straight games, including a victory over Grambling State last weekend. The No. 21 spot is their highest ranking since February 2021. The Hokies will visit Boston College on Wednesday.

Virginia (8-1) dropped four spots to No. 6 after losing at home to Houston.

Purdue (11-0) maintained its grasp on No. 1. The Boilermakers received 40 of the 60 first-place votes from a national media panel, allowing them to hold the top spot for a second consecutive week.

Connecticut (12-0) rose one spot into second place and scooped up the remaining 20 first-place votes. It’s the highest the Huskies, who were unranked in the preseason, have been in the AP poll since they were No. 1 on March 2, 2009.

The Cougars’ 69-61 win over the Cavaliers allowed Houston to climb two spots to No. 3. Kansas moved up four spots after blowing out then-No. 14 Indiana, while Arizona rounded out the top five after knocking off then-No. 6 Tennessee.

Marquette and Arizona State cracked the poll. Maryland and Ohio State fell out.

MEN

Roanoke 82, Berry 76, OT: Efosa U-Edosomwan scored 24 points to lead the Maroons (8-1) to an overtime win over the Vikings (8-1) on Monday in the Music City Classic in Gallatin, Tenn.

Down 68-55 with 5:11 left in the second half, Roanoke scored the final 13 points of regulation to tie the game. Kasey Draper stole the ball and made a layup to tie the game at 68 with six seconds left in regulation and force OT.

Trailing 76-75 with 2:03 left in OT, Roanoke scored the final seven points of the game.

Justin Kuthan had 20 points and eight rebounds for Roanoke, which won its eighth straight game. Tripp Greene had 11 points.

W&L 89, Susquehanna 85, OT: Robert DiSibio scored eight of his 30 points in overtime to lead the Generals (6-4) past the River Hawks (3-7) on Monday in the Puerto Rico Clasico in San Juan.

W&L trailed 67-55 with 12:02 left in regulation.

DiSibio scored to tie the game at 75 with 2:05 to go in regulation. After Brandon Lavitt scored for the River Hawks, DiSibio made two free throws to tie the game at 77 with 54 seconds left in regulation and force OT.

The game was tied at 83 with 2:27 left in OT, but DiSibio scored four straight points to give W&L an 87-83 lead with 1:30 left.

Jack d’Entremont had 20 points and 10 rebounds for W&L. Jack Lewis added 11 points.

WOMEN

Virginia Tech falls to No. 8 : Virginia Tech fell two spots to No. 8 in the new AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll Monday.

The Hokies (10-1) lost at home to Notre Dame on Sunday. Notre Dame (9-1) remained No. 5 in the new poll.

Two ACC teams jumped over the Hokies, with North Carolina (9-1) rising one spot to No. 6 and N.C. State (11-1) moving up one spot to No. 7.

South Carolina (11-0) remained the top team in the poll, receiving all 28 first-place votes from a national media panel. Stanford remained second, followed by Ohio State and Indiana.

St. John’s (11-0) earned its first ranking in seven years, entering the poll at No. 25.

Roanoke 72, Hood 50: Morgan Micallef scored 15 points to lead the Maroons (7-0) past the Blazers (4-7) on Monday in the Daytona Beach Shootout in Florida.

Peyton Kirchner had 14 points for Roanoke. Sayre Brandstatter added 11 points.

St. Norbert 61, SVU 46: Casey Jepson had 15 points to lead St. Norbert (8-1) past the Knights (4-5) on Monday in the Daytona Beach Shootout in Florida.

Alyssa McKrola scored 12 points for SVU.