College basketball roundup: Virginia Tech rises in women's poll

Virginia Tech rose four spots to No. 21 in the new Associated Press women's basketball poll Monday.

The Hokies (23-9) made the semifinals of the ACC tournament last week for the first time in their history.

North Carolina, which lost to Tech in the quarterfinals, fell two spots to No. 18. ACC tournament champ North Carolina State remained No. 3 in the poll. Louisville dropped one spot to fifth. Notre Dame dropped two spots to No. 22.

South Carolina (29-2) remained No. 1 despite losing to Kentucky in the Southeastern Conference title game Sunday.

South Carolina received 17 first-place votes from the 30-member national media panel. No. 2 Stanford, which won the Pac-12 tournament, got 11 first-place votes. N.C. State got two first-place votes.

Florida, Georgia and Georgia Tech fell out of the Top 25.

Kentucky jumped into the poll at No. 16. Central Florida earned its first ranking ever, coming into the poll at No. 25. Princeton entered the Top 25 for the first time this season at No. 24.

NOTES

UNC cracks AP men's poll

Gonzaga, Arizona and Baylor remained in the top three spots in the AP men’s basketball poll Monday, while Tennessee cracked the top 10 for the first time this year and North Carolina returned to the Top 25 for the first time since November.

The Bulldogs claimed 52 of 61 first-place votes to hold the No. 1 ranking for the fourth straight week and eighth time this season. The Wildcats stayed at No. 2 for the third straight week and claimed six first-place votes, while the Bears took the other three first-place votes.

Duke fell three spots to seventh after losing to UNC.

No. 23 Colorado State joined the 25th-ranked Tar Heels as the poll’s new additions, bumping Ohio State and Alabama from the rankings.

Three state teams in Div. III Sweet 16

Two teams from the commonwealth have advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament, while one Virginia team has reached the Sweet 16 on the women's side.

On the men's side, top-ranked Randolph-Macon (29-1) will host UMass-Dartmouth (26-4) in the Sweet 16 on Friday. The Yellow Jackets beat Mitchell 99-57 in the first round last Friday and defeated Babson 67-51 in the second round Saturday.

Fourth-ranked Christopher Newport (26-2) will face 23rd-ranked Stockton (26-4) in the Sweet 16 on Friday at Marietta. CNU beat Baruch 88-50 in the first round last Friday and defeated Susquehanna 81-67 in the second round Saturday.

On the women's side, top-ranked Christopher Newport (26-0) will face 13th-ranked Trinity, a Texas team with a 27-2 mark, in the Sweet 16 on Friday at Amherst. CNU beat Mitchell 89-42 in the first round last Friday and defeated Mount St. Mary (New York) 107-52 in the second round Saturday.

SUNDAY

WOMEN

Longwood 86, Campbell 47

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyla McMakin had 22 points and six steals, Tra’dayja Smith went 5 for 5 from 3-point range and finished with 21 points, and No. 2 seed Longwood beat top-seeded Campbell on Sunday night to win the Big South tournament and clinch the first NCAA tournament berth in program history.

Longwood swept the Big South men's and women's tournament titles Sunday.

Longwood (21-11), which has won nine games in a row, jumped to a 17-0 lead.

The Lancers shot 60% from the field, hit 10 of 16 (63%) from 3-point range and scored 27 points off 21 Campbell turnovers.

Campbell (23-7), which tied Longwood for the Big South regular-season title, lost in the Big South title game for the third consecutive season.

Campbell ended Longwood's season with a win in the semifinals last year. Campbell swept this year's regular-season series with Longwood.